Mike Tomlin’s Stance on Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade Confirmed After Steelers Declared Big Winners

It started as a quiet June morning. Then, boom. A bombshell trade detonated out of nowhere. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins pulled off a blockbuster that sent shockwaves across the league. Mike McDaniel sent CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh. In return, Mike Tomlin sent three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero first dropped the details, and the ripple effect was immediate.

Both teams are reshuffling the deck on defense, hoping they drew the better hand. But let’s rewind. This wasn’t about shopping Minkah. It was about Pittsburgh listening, and finally deciding the fit wasn’t as snug as it once was. The Steelers weren’t actively dangling Fitzpatrick. But the lack of splash plays from a $73.6 million safety over the past two seasons? That stung. No interceptions in 2023, and just one pick last year. Same case with forced fumbles (o in 2023, 1 in 2024). Two seasons that whispered, not roared.

Steelers Radio Network host Gerry Dulac revealed Mike Tomlin’s stance in his tweet that read, “Steelers were not actively trying to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, but they were willing to listen to any team who showed interest. They felt the absence of splash plays the past two years was not commensurate with what they were paying him.” Fitzpatrick, once a spark plug and turnover machine (17 picks between 2019 and 2022), had become a pricey chess piece in a defense already loaded with veterans. Sometimes, the splash doesn’t match the spend.

Still, make no mistake, Tomlin respected Minkah. Loved the way he studied, the way he hit. But the defense was aging, Cam Heyward, Patrick Peterson, and now Darius Slay. The money and snaps had to be redistributed. Moreover, Jalen Ramsey is four inches taller and can handle more man coverage against top WRs. Pittsburgh needed a corner who could erase a side of the field.

This move screams of Mike Tomlin’s fingerprints. He doesn’t panic. He plays the long game. But he’s also not afraid to shuffle the deck when the hand starts looking stale. Ramsey gives him versatility. In other words, a player Minkah had become less and less.

Mike Tomlin’s players are the biggest winners of the latest trade move

Let’s talk about the biggest winner, Aaron Rodgers. A month ago, he was half-in, half-out on Pittsburgh. Retirement rumors buzzed. But now? He’s staring down a real shot. DK Metcalf on one side, Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth over the middle, and a run game that could feast behind one of the youngest O-lines in football. He has to be thrilled. It’s a setup built for efficiency and weapons, not excuses.

Arthur Smith is grinning like a kid who just got his old toys back. His reunion with Jonnu Smith feels almost karmic – Titans, Falcons, and now Steelers. Smith reportedly begged for Kyle Pitts this offseason. However, when that didn’t happen, they pivoted to the next-best fit. In Miami last year, Jonnu had 88 catches, 884 yards, and 8 touchdowns. This offense will be weird, wild, and tight-end heavy, just how Arthur likes it.

Let’s not ignore the Ramsey angle. He’s still just 30, though it feels like he’s been around forever. He made $4 million from the Dolphins this spring and now gets a $1.5 million boost with Pittsburgh. His contract? Essentially a one-year trial run. No guaranteed money after 2025. So he’s motivated. And when Jalen Ramsey is dialed in, he’s a menace. But what about the man Mike Tomlin sent out?

Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to Miami, a full-circle saga. Drafted by the Dolphins in 2018. Traded away after 18 games under Brian Flores. Now? He is walking into a secondary desperate for a stabilizer. Moreover, DC Anthony Weaver wants someone he can trust deep and occasionally up in the slot. This could be Minkah’s redemption arc.

This trade shook up two AFC contenders. But it might have set Mike Tomlin up for something bigger than splash plays: actual wins.