Mike Vrabel Announces Replacement for Patriots Veteran Who Retired After Signing 1-Year Contract

It’s not just the roster getting a shake-up in New England — it’s the culture. Mike Vrabel, just months into his tenure as Patriots head coach, is already showing that every seat must be earned. The team’s playoff drought is now a two-year bruise on the franchise’s identity, and Vrabel’s response is unmistakably old-school: reward grit, cut dead weight, and build from within. So when a recently retired veteran left a sudden hole in the offensive line room, Vrabel didn’t reach for hype — he reached for familiarity and production, tapping a former Patriot turned UFL standout to help reforge the trenches.

The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face to boost their offensive line depth, signing Yasir Durant to a one-year deal, per ML Football. The 27-year-old offensive lineman last played for New England in 2021 after arriving via trade from Kansas City. A towering 6-foot-7, 331-pound presence, Durant offers positional flexibility, capable of lining up at both tackle and guard.

Though not a guaranteed roster lock, his experience and versatility add veteran competition to a retooling offensive front under new leadership. Durant’s NFL journey began as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. As a rookie, he played in 11 games and made one start at right guard in Week 17. When the Patriots traded a seventh-round pick for him in 2021, they were betting on developmental upside. That year, Durant appeared in seven games for New England, including one start, and logged 95 offensive snaps. But they waived him during final roster cuts in 2022.

Since then, Durant’s career path has wound through New Orleans and Denver before getting revived in the UFL. With the DC Defenders, he became a core piece of their offensive line, starting every game at left tackle. He even guided them to a 6–4 season and a dominant 58–34 UFL Championship Game victory over the Michigan Panthers in 2025. Mike Vrabel noticed that. That performance earned him 2025 All-UFL Team honors, a nod to the growth and consistency he’s developed since his early NFL years. At Missouri, Durant was a three-year starter at left tackle, making 33 career starts and earning All-SEC consideration.

That college experience helped lay the groundwork for his versatility, even if he’s bounced between interior and edge roles as a pro. His blend of size, length, and experience across multiple systems makes him an intriguing camp body, especially with New England’s recent shuffle along the offensive line. Still, the road back to a final 53-man roster won’t be easy. Durant projects as a reserve swing lineman likely behind starters like Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange, and Trent Brown.

If Durant’s UFL momentum carries into camp, he could stick around. If not, the Patriots at least gave a known commodity another shot in a scheme he’s already proven he can survive in.

Mike Vrabel looks to fill the hole left by retiring veteran

Veteran interior lineman Wes Schweitzer, set to compete for the Patriots’ left guard spot, abruptly retired at the training camp on June 10, 2025. His exit came just three months after signing a one-year deal worth approximately $1.555 million. The 31-year-old leaves behind a nine-year NFL career across four teams and 90 regular-season games with 62 starts split between guard and center. Mike Vrabel knows his value.

Drafted by Atlanta in the sixth round (195th overall) in 2016, he played 46 games with 36 starts in his first four seasons. He later played for the Falcons (2016–19), the Commanders (2020–22), and the Jets (2023–24). New England expected him to bolster interior depth behind projected starter Cole Strange. But injuries limited him to just four games with the Jets last season.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Sports Illustrated’s Mike McDaniel described Schweitzer’s departure as “abrupt.” He highlighted that Schweitzer appeared in 15+ games in each of his first four seasons but only 17 over the past three. His retirement removed a key veteran presence. But New England appears ready to turn the LG reins over to Durant while exploring depth options behind him.

With a modest cap hit waived ($1.28M relief, $250K net), the Patriots have a spot on the 90-man offseason roster. But more than excitement, it leaves questions for Mike Vrabel about interior flexibility.