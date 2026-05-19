Mike Vrabel & Patriots Face a Strange NFL Problem That No Team Has Dealt With in 40 Years

Essentials Inside The Story The New England Patriots have a tough schedule.

And traveling will make it worse.

However, head coach Mike Vrabel has complete belief in his team and hopes for the best.

Every year, the NFL schedule release produces a few head-scratching quirks, and this season is no exception. With 272 games to arrange, the league can only do so much to keep all 32 franchises satisfied, which usually leaves some teams catching favorable breaks while others get handed brutal stretches. This time around, head coach Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots appear to be among the teams facing the tougher road.

The opening month does Vrabel and the Patriots no favors. The schedule begins with a gauntlet against the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills: teams that finished last season with records of 14-3, 10-7, 13-4, and 12-5. Seattle alone matched New England’s own 14-3 finish, making the stretch feel brutal right out of the gate. Altogether, those first four opponents combined for a staggering .721 winning percentage, showing just how unforgiving the Patriots’ start could be.

“That’s the highest any team has faced in the first four weeks in 40 years,” CBS Sports noted in an Instagram post.

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The last time such a thing happened was in 1986, when the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Rams in their first four games. They had to suffer three back-to-back losses before securing a 34-20 win against the Rams. Under head coach Buddy Ryan, the ‘Dirty Birds’ won only five out of 16 games and lost 10.

But things seem tougher for the Patriots. Vrabel’s team will have to compete in the games against the Seahawks, Jaguars, and Bills while being on the road. Traveling is exhausting, and players get less practice time to gear up against such strong opponents. But that’s not the end of their worries. Barely.

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The Patriots are the first ones in six years to open a season with matchups against three straight division winners of the 2025 season. The Seahawks are entering as the defending Super Bowl champions, the Steelers as the AFC North champions, and the Jaguars as the AFC South champions. Six years ago, it was the Miami Dolphins who had to face such a dilemma in their opening games.

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The cross-country trip to Seattle and a hostile divisional environment in Buffalo will test the absolute limits of the unit. The Patriots could easily stare down an insurmountable hole in the AFC standings before the calendar even flips to October. And Vrabel must immediately prepare his roster for an absolute bloodbath in September.

If the Patriots can somehow survive that brutal opening stretch with a .500 record, they would put themselves in a strong position for the rest of the season. But if the losses pile up quickly, especially if they drop three of those first four games, the pressure inside the AFC East could escalate almost immediately. At that point, Vrabel’s team could find itself shifting focus from chasing the division to battling for a wild-card spot before the season even fully settles in.

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There is almost no breathing room built into the early schedule. The franchise won’t have the space to clean up mistakes or experiment with adjustments. From the opening kickoff, every game will carry postseason stakes. And in an AFC packed with contenders, a rough start has the potential to snowball fast. But Vrabel isn’t someone who’ll back down easily.

Mike Vrabel’s assuring speech to Patriots nation

The Patriots spent 307 days in the 2025 season fighting to regain their former glory. With a strength of .391, the team made it to the Super Bowl following a Mickey Mouse run. They ended the season in third place in the league after losing to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LIX. But the crowd was loud in its support for the Patriots, and Vrabel noticed.

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“I can’t thank you guys enough for that 307-day journey,” the head coach said on Forged in Foxborough Season 2 Episode 1, which was released last week. “On behalf of myself, the coaching staff, and Mr. Kraft, you turned this city around. You can call it what it is… You guys felt it. You felt it when you went out, you felt it when you went to dinner, and you felt it in the stadium. And so now we have to build on that.”

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“We’re all in this thing together, okay?” Vrabel addressed the fans. “We did some cool a– s—. We really did. We did some cool s—… We’re going to continue to do good stuff and great stuff until we get to where we want to get to.”

Year one in Foxborough could not have unfolded much better for the head coach. He took over a New England Patriots squad coming off a miserable 4-13 season and somehow transformed it into one of the league’s biggest surprises, guiding the franchise on an unlikely Cinderella run all the way to the Super Bowl.

However, many still believe that the Patriots got to the Super Bowl only because they had an easy 2025 season.

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This year’s road looks nothing like the one the Patriots traveled a season ago. In 2025, the schedule broke in their favor early, giving Vrabel’s group room to gain confidence and slowly evolve into a legitimate contender before eventually reaching the Super Bowl. They encountered only two division champions during the regular season and split those matchups, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers while cruising past the Carolina Panthers in a lopsided win.

Now, it’s time for Mike Vrabel and his team to prove themselves in an arguably hard season.