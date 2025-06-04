Mike Vrabel & Patriots Forced to Take Stefon Diggs Decision as Robert Kraft’s Team Hides WR’s Fitness Reality

The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract in March, relying on his reputation, track record, and assumed ability to help Drake Maye transition from a promising Pro Bowl backup to a key member of the team. But fast forward to June, and Diggs still hasn’t fully practiced. He was completely absent throughout the first week of OTAs. He barely made it for the second. And still the Patriots won’t disclose if he has passed the crucial physical evaluation that activates a $12 million signing bonus and safeguards his $10.6 million in guarantees.

But the drama extends beyond injuries. There’s the viral boat video, which raises serious questions about his commitment level. All this in the middle of Mike Vrabel’s first offseason, as the Patriots try to rebuild both a roster and a culture. So, they didn’t want to move this fast. But the Stefon Diggs decision isn’t forthcoming; it has already been made. And according to Mike Florio, the Patriots didn’t make it freely. They were forced.

Mike Florio of NFL on NBC pointed out that Diggs’ appearance this week could be the consequence of pressure. “Well, if it was a message that was sent by Scott Zolak of the patriots radio network last week at Stefon Diggs, it worked. There he is at OTAs on Monday,” said Florio on the podcast. He continued, “The second and final week of the phase 3 voluntary workouts, which is basically football practice. But not completely total full contact with the closest thing you’re going to have till training camp. He was there.”

But then came the real hit: “There was a report yesterday that they have no plans to release Stefon Diggs. No plans. No plans is a loaded. That’s a loaded term.” Loaded, as it suggests that the conversation has already taken place. Behind closed doors. And not because the Patriots were eager, but because they had no choice.

According to Scott Zolak’s sources, the possibility of releasing Diggs was discussed and wasn’t merely media rumors. On his 98.5 The Sports Hub show, Zolak & Bertrand, the former Patriots quarterback turned broadcaster, began the week with a direct statement: “I came to this show yesterday with the opinion—not opinion, but the knowledge—that it is on the table,” Zolak stated plainly. “That it is being thought of. And it’s not just the boat. It’s not just the boat. here are some other things that I’ve heard that put some things in question.”

His tone was full of insider hints and not just speculation. He also acknowledged that he had previously supported Diggs’ training videos, complimenting the wideout on his route running and physicality. But Zolak didn’t seem convinced about the cultural fit. But still, he continued, “I say he shouldn’t be cut, because I think he would help Drake Maye and this offense and Josh McDaniels, because you would have a true viable guy that would set coverage. Right now, you still don’t have a guy who sets coverage. I’m sorry.”

So now, before the Patriots have even played a preseason game, their new head coach must oversee a $63.5 million receiver whose current health and prior behaviours conflict with the team’s long-term goals. This is when things get murkier: Diggs was present during the OTA on Monday. He walked around, caught a few balls, and looked the part. But crucially, he did not participate in full team drills. And that distinction matters.

Inside the Patriots’ silent gamble on Stefon Diggs’ knee

Stefon Diggs’ $12 million signing bonus is only guaranteed if he passes the Patriots’ physical. His contract isn’t completely set in stone until then. And the team won’t say if he’s passed. The Patriots have responded thus far by being evasive. No affirmation. No denial. Nothing but silence. As Florio pointed out, such silence might be intentional. The Patriots have a contractual escape route if the team’s physician, who works for the team, finds that Diggs’ ACL hasn’t fully healed. The bonus would not be due to him. They wouldn’t owe the guarantees. They can just walk out. As unsettling as that may sound, it’s also very Patriotic.

But this also raises an ethical question: Can a doctor who is paid by the team fairly assess a player when millions are at stake for the organization? That’s the current shadow hanging over Robert Kraft’s front office. Particularly when reporters, fans, and even former players become more dubious about the extent to which this process is being concealed under the pretence of ‘internal evaluations.’

Meanwhile, Diggs is still the top wide receiver on a limited depth chart that has Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and a few rookies. He is a game-changer if healthy. Otherwise? He is a costly delusion. The concern is only heightened by the Patriots’ refusal to comment on his fitness. And until they come clean—or until Diggs takes a hit in full-contact practice—Robert Kraft’s team will keep walking a tightrope between financial caution and offensive desperation.