Mike Vrabel Reveals Patriots’ Plans for Kayshon Boutte After Trading Him to the Texans

The New England Patriots spent this offseason retooling their receiver room with an eye on finally getting back to the top of the AFC, and Kayshon Boutte’s departure was a byproduct of that buildup rather than the cause. The Patriots traded for A.J. Brown back in June and followed that up by signing Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal in March, moves that instantly reshaped the pecking order at receiver. This left Boutte, one of Drake Maye’s most productive downfield targets over the past two seasons, staring at a diminished role even before cutdown day arrived.

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With Brown and Doubs now projected as the team’s top two options, and DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III still occupying spots behind them, the numbers simply stopped working in Boutte’s favor. This led the Patriots to trade him to the Houston Texans on Monday for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

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While it was a move that helped the Patriots get a future pick and a player in return, Head Coach Mike Vrabel explained what was the reason the team decided to part ways with Boutte.

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"Without injuries Kayshon probably would have been inactive, unfortunately." Mike Vrabel explains the trade to the #Texans and why it worked out for all sides. https://t.co/X3G6DeJ1Z7— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2026

“That was one place where we do have some depth, and I think for all parties involved, that was probably the best thing,” Vrabel told reporters in Cleveland. “Without injuries, Kayshon probably would have been inactive. Unfortunately, it just, it’s kind of the way it was. It’s just with him not playing special teams.”

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According to Vrabel, his departure from the Patriots ultimately came down to roster math and one specific detail: “special teams”. He pointed out that Boutte’s absence from the special teams unit was a real factor working against him, since NFL teams typically need their inactive-day depth pieces to contribute somewhere beyond just their base offensive role.

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With Brown and Doubs locked in as the top two receivers, and Boutte unwilling or unable to carve out a special-teams role the way DeMario Douglas or Mack Hollins can, the numbers simply didn’t add up in his favor, even with career-best production the year before. It’s a decision that left plenty of people around the league scratching their heads given Boutte’s talent, but Vrabel framed it as less about doubting his ability and more about a numbers game where every active roster spot needs to justify itself in more ways than one.

“I tried to thank Kayshon as many times I could. I texted him again today,” Vrabel said. “It’s just his maturity, his growth, his ability to put into words last year and share his own personal struggle, but also the growth that he made from that. That’s positively going to affect a lot of people. And I know that that wasn’t easy for him to do, and I tell him all the time about how much I respect him for being able to do that.”

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The 24-year-old WR was coming off a promising 2025 season. He locked in for 551 yards with six touchdowns in 14 games. His 16.7 yards per reception ranked fourth among all players with at least 30 catches.

Vrabel also added that everyone involved in the deal has something to be thankful for. Currently, the Texans’ star wide receiver Jayden Higgins is suffering from a torn ACL that occurred during the joint practice of the Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders this Tuesday. With him on the sidelines, the Texans’ receiver room is in limbo, and the addition of young Boutte would make sense for them.

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With Boutte’s addition to their roster, the Texans have Nico Collins, Jalin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell, Lewis Bond, and Zay Jones in their receiver depth. The 2023 draft pick Kayshon Boutte played 34 games in three seasons for the Patriots, where he scored nine touchdowns and covered 1,159 yards. That is good enough as a replacement for the 2025 drafted Higgins, who played all 17 games and scored six TDs while covering 525 yards.

The Boutte trade wasn’t exactly a surprise by the time it happened. Rumors about his future in the Patriots had been swirling for most of the offseason, and the two sides finally found a workable deal on Monday. For the Patriots, it was a secondary, and for the Texans it was a receiver. The answers both franchises were looking for ahead of the upcoming season.