Mike Vrabel Sent Major Stefon Diggs Injury Update After Patriots Give Up on Cutting WR

Let’s rewind. It was October 27, 2024. The Texans were playing the Colts in what looked like a routine divisional clash. Then it happened: a non-contact knee injury to Stefon Diggs, a brutal twist that ended his season. Torn ACL. Just like that, Houston’s top wideout was done.

Fast forward to the offseason. Diggs hit free agency, and eyebrows raised when Mike Vrabel and the Patriots moved fast to scoop him up. New England signed the veteran to a three-year, $63.5 million deal, fully aware of his injury, but betting on the upside. The question on everyone’s mind since then: Would Diggs be ready by Week 1?

We might finally have an answer. Dr. Jesse Morse, a respected sports injury specialist, shared a confident prediction that had fans buzzing: “Putting it out there now, Stefon Diggs will be the exception to the ACL rule. He will be ready for Week 1 and will look fantastic this season. Even early in the season, which is rare for WRs coming off ACL reconstruction surgery.”

Dr. Morse went further, noting that Diggs currently holds an ADP of 143 and ranks as the WR57 in fantasy football drafts. “Despite being 31 years old, I like his potential in 2025,” he wrote on X. That’s not just cautious optimism—it’s a full vote of confidence.

Before the injury, Diggs was off to a strong 2025 campaign. Through eight games, he had 47 catches on 64 targets, racking up 496 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a pace that would’ve put him well over 1,000 yards again—something he’s done every season since 2018.

Now here’s the kicker: he’s already back on the field. In a recently released OTA video, Diggs looked smooth in his stride, running routes like there was never an ACL tear to begin with. For a guy fresh off surgery, that’s not just impressive—it’s unheard of. But the road back hasn’t been without headlines.

NFL insider reveals if the Patriots are moving on from Stefon Diggs

Just a few weeks ago, Diggs found himself in hot water over a viral boat video. In the clip, he’s seen handing over a pink substance in a plastic bag to three women. The internet, as always, ran wild with speculation. Despite no formal accusations or findings, the noise led to rumors that Vrabel and the Patriots might cut ties before the season.

That talk didn’t last long. “Him showing up, him getting in line, him expressing what, of course, he needed to express to the team right to their faces was all a very good thing,” said NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “Now my understanding is the team does not plan to cut Stefon Diggs. This is a player they want to keep, want to be making plays for them, that’s why they signed him into free agency to such fanfare.”

It checks out. Diggs was seen participating in workouts this Monday and is expected to attend OTAs throughout the week. All signs point to a full-speed comeback—and maybe even a resurgence. The Patriots took a risk, but if the reports and the tape hold true, it could pay off in a big way.

Diggs is ready. And so is New England. Week 1 can’t come soon enough.