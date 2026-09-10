Mike Vrabel Sounds Off on Drake Maye’s “Reckless” Decision After Patriots Loss

The Patriots had the game in their hands, and then they gave it away. New England led 10-0 heading into the fourth quarter, only for quarterback Drake Maye to throw three interceptions on the team’s final three possessions. Seattle turned that collapse into a 13-10 comeback win, making for a painful start against the same Seahawks team that beat New England in last season’s Super Bowl.

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Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t dodge the obvious question afterward, zeroing in on Maye’s final throw of the night.

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“We want to be aggressive, not reckless,” Vrabel told reporters, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

That final interception came with 26 seconds left, New England facing third-and-5 from Seattle’s 16-yard line and a chance to at least force overtime. Maye got flushed to his right and forced a pass toward wide receiver Mack Hollins in the end zone. Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe read it, undercut the route, and came down with the ball in bounds to seal the win. Had Maye instead thrown the ball away, kicker Andy Borregales would have had a look at a 34-yard field goal to tie the game.

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It was the third pick of the night for Maye, and each one came on a different one of New England’s final three drives. The first came on a deep shot that Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett intercepted. The second, on third-and-14, was tipped at the line and landed in the hands of safety Julian Love, who picked off Maye’s pass intended for DeMario Douglas.

Seattle scored off both of the first two turnovers: a 45-yard touchdown from receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba that tied the game at 10, followed by a 26-yard Jason Myers field goal that put the Seahawks ahead for good.

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Vrabel wasn’t interested in spreading the blame around afterward, but he wasn’t shy about naming the problem either.

“You can’t throw three interceptions,” Vrabel said. “Drake knows that.”

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Maye finished the night 23-of-33 for 178 yards and a touchdown through the air, adding 47 yards on the ground, respectable volume undercut entirely by the turnovers. It marked the first time in his career he’s thrown three interceptions in a single game, and the second straight outing against Seattle with multiple picks, following two in last season’s Super Bowl loss to the same defense.

New England also lost star receiver A.J. Brown to a third-quarter ankle injury, adding to a rough night that leaves the Patriots at 0-1 with 11 days to regroup before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 on September 20.