Mike Vrabel’s Teammate’s Legacy ‘Nothing’ for Patriots Rookie After 16-Year WR’s Retirement

The Patriots are undergoing major changes heading into this season. Last year, under Jerod Mayo, the team struggled, leading fans to chant “Fire Mayo” after a string of regular-season losses. In response, Robert Kraft made a bold move in the offseason, hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach—bringing renewed hope for a Super Bowl run in 2025. But it’s Vrabel’s new roster additions that are making headlines, and not just for their talent.

To boost their championship chances, the Patriots brought in several top college players through the 2025 NFL Draft. One notable pick was wide receiver Kyle Williams, selected in the third round, 69th overall. Williams, a talented rookie, sparked discussion after choosing jersey number 18—famously worn by Patriots legend Matthew Slater.

When asked about following in Slater’s footsteps, Williams said, “No, most definitely. I mean, he handled everything the right way on and off the field. So I know I have some big shoes to fill, but that’s nothing for me because it’s just something that I try to do every day.” His “nothing for me” comment raised some eyebrows, given Slater’s remarkable 16-year NFL career.

Slater wore No. 18 throughout his entire time with the Patriots, playing exclusively for New England before retiring in 2023. In 2024, he returned to the team as a special assistant to the head coach. Mike Vrabel and Slater overlapped briefly in 2008, when Slater first entered the league. Slater’s legacy in New England goes beyond statistics—he helped shape a culture of discipline, athleticism, and leadership.

Despite the debate over his jersey number, Kyle Williams is reportedly performing well at training camp. NFL insider Phil Perry noted, “I think the depth is OK. The high-end talent on this team at receiver is still not great… It’s better than last year, but it’s still lacking.” He also mentioned that Williams appears to have strong chemistry with rookie quarterback Drake Maye. The real question now is: how far can Williams go while wearing No. 18?

The legacy of Mike Vrabel’s ex-teammate: Matthew Slater

“I have given all that I possibly can to respect and honor the game. Though it is time for my relationship with the game to evolve, the love I have for it will last a lifetime.” This was Slater’s social media post when he decided to bid adieu to football on February 20, 2024. Matthew actually shouldered his father’s football legacy. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jackie Slater. Jackie was an offensive tackle and played his whole 19-year career with the Rams.

After retirement in 2024, he managed a special assistant post for the Patriots’ head coach. At that time, the head coach was Jared Mayo. Now, the legend shares his time with his family and friends. Now the wait is only for the Hall of Fame induction. But for that feat, he needs to wait till 2029. Per reports, if Matthew Slater gets inducted into the Hall of Fame, it will be the first father-son Hall of Fame duo in Pro Football.

“In 2008, I came here as a young man with hopes and dreams. In 2024, I can retire knowing this experience has exceeded any hope or dream I ever had.” And that’s what Slater is mostly known for. Constantly upgrading each day and never giving up. Mike Vrabel’s teammate had a great career, which most wide receivers imagine to have. Hope his jersey number continues his legacy.