Mike Vrabel’s Patriots Future Hinges On Andy Reid Protégé Revolutionizing Defense After Big Signing Flops

Last in the AFC East and 13th in the AFC. As the curtain closed on the Patriots’ 4-13 season (the second time in a row), they had to press reset. It was a move many saw coming. The then-HC Jerod Mayo tried to rekindle the fire of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era but flamed out. QB Drake Maye’s 3-9 record (in 12 starts) landed him 24th in the league’s leading passers. But that’s all about last year. With the new HC Mike Vrabel leading the squad, there’s a spark of hope in New England. And the chances of that spark bursting into flame depend on another name that’s joined with the Patriots.

The team’s owner, Robert Craft, isn’t losing hope with the pessimism around the Patriots’ chances this year. Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, Craft shared a big vote of confidence. As Craft put it, “We have a new coach in Mike Vrabel who is really connected with the players, who’s doing great work. We have a young quarterback and a lot of great veterans – free-agent veterans who came in. A great draft class. We’re gonna have fun this year, I promise.” He also made another comment that had us remembering that old Patriots era. “When people believe something is impossible, I go ‘28-3’” (Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady’s major comeback and overtime win against the Falcons). But if Mike Vrabel wants his team to ball out this year, a lot of it’s in the hands of outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

On the Locked on Patriots podcast, Nick Cattles dove deep into the “pivotal” role Mike Smith will play in the new season. Smith joins the Patriots with a ton of experience, learning from the best minds in the league. As Cattles put it, “For this defence to reach its ceiling in 2025, Mike Smith is absolutely pivotal. – look at the head coaches he learned from. I mean, he’s been around some of the best coaches in the current day NFL.” From Rex Ryan with the Jets, to Andy Reid with the Chiefs, then onto Matt LaFleur with the Packers, and last but not least, with Kevin O’Connell with the Vikings. With all that experience under his belt, Smith joined the Patriots to turn their linebackers room upside down.

As Cattles sees it, Mike Smith’s defence will rest on three players who will directly improve Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye’s chances this year. The key pieces? First is Harold Landry, the former Titans linebacker, coming off recording 42 solo tackles last season. For Landry, Smith will have to focus on improving his pass-rush game, which ranked him 95th in the league as per PFF. As Cattles put it, “Mike Smith needs to tap into the old school Harold Landry. – If he can pull that out of Landry and Landry ends up being a top 40, top 50 guy even, that’s going to help you pass rush.” Next up, Cattles is expecting Keion White to bring a “boost” in his plays and be “consistent week in and week out”. It is up to Smith to make sure that happens.

“And then Mike Smith has to figure out who’s going to be that third guy.” The third piece of the puzzle is still up for grabs. K’Lavon Chaisson “popped” in the OTAs and minicamps. There is also the latest draft addition of Bradyn Swinson, who could be a developmental prospect behind Landry. Mike Smith will also have to work on “getting more pass rush from Anfernee Jennings” to make a bigger impact on the field. With these players clicking and balling out, Cattles believes there’s a Top-10 defense potential for the Patriots this year. But despite this optimism, some of the offseason moves by the Patriots haven’t gone well.

A flop signing on the Patriots’ roster?

In terms of free agency this year, the Patriots left no holds barred. As per reports, they’ve spent a whopping $364 million on free agents. Higher than any other franchise in the league. The most notable names that came from free agency this offseason were DE Milton Williams and receiver Stefon Diggs. But among the other names, there’s one name that’s already causing some regrets for the front office. With cornerback Carlton Davis lining up the secondary with the three-year, $54 million deal, the Patriots thought they’d gotten a massive addition. But his start with the team wasn’t exactly great.

When Davis missed the OTAs, Karen Guregian noted it wasn’t a good sign. “Up until minicamp, Davis was largely invisible. His absence, even during voluntary workouts, isn’t a good look, especially going to a new team, and being paid a fortune.” The OTAs were voluntary, and most veterans opted to sit them out. But for new additions to the team, it’s the perfect chance to get in sync with the team. Davis did show up at the minicamps later on. But it’s not just his absence/presence that’s cause for concern. Davis, if anything, is inconsistent. He’s coming off the ‘24 season with 42 solo tackles, 2 INTs, and 11 PDs. These numbers come from 13 games. But Davis has a history of consistent injuries, keeping him out of games. The most number of games he played in a single season is actually 14 back in 2019 and 2020.

As Mike Vrabel attempts a deep run this season with his new team, Mike Smith’s contributions will be crucial. Smith’s work with the pass rushers may just pivot the scales back in the Patriots’ favor. And who knows, they might just make good on the promise made by Craft. If all the pieces are in play consistently, Landry, White, Jennings, Chaisson, and even Davis could altogether flip the script on the losing streak at last. Will they be able to? What do you think?