Mike Vrabel’s $12M Punishment for Stefon Diggs Confirmed as Insider Clears Patriots’ Stance on Distractions

In March, the New England Patriots made it apparent that they were recalibrating when they signed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract. But what started as a high-upside contract for an experienced playmaker turned into something far more murkier. Since coming to Foxborough, Diggs has hardly taken part in team workouts after missing the end of the previous season due to an ACL injury. He missed the majority of the OTAs. The team has declined to verify if he has completed the physical necessary to get his $12 million signing bonus.

And now there is smoke within the Patriots, even if they appear quiet on the outside. A viral boat video featuring Diggs, a pink mystery substance, and Cardi B hasn’t helped. This isn’t just about injuries anymore, especially with Mike Vrabel, the new head coach, attempting to rebuild a locker environment. It’s about accountability, optics, and a $12 million power move.

That’s exactly what Rich Eisen discussed on The Rich Eisen Show with Tom Curran. He asked the question everyone’s been whispering: “What’s going on there in New England with Stefon Diggs? Is there anything of issue, Tom?” Patriots insider Curran pointed out Vrabel’s posture toward Diggs has been consistently measured but firm. “I think the way Mike Vrabel has answered every question posed about Stefan Diggs with kind of a level a measured level of consternation and reminding that yeah this is a certain standard we wanna have it’s basically look no more distractions,” Curran said, hinting that the message in New England has been simple: No more distractions.

That message isn’t just PR fluff. The team’s ongoing dispute with Diggs over his $12 million bonus is ingrained with it. Diggs still hasn’t passed the crucial physical exam, even though he showed up for OTAs and appeared physically fit. Passing it initiates the first significant portion of his three-year, $63.5 million contract, so it’s not simply a formality. The Patriots owe him nothing without it.

Behind the scenes, this silent holdout might already be simmering. According to Curran, “The Patriots most likely are going to slow-play clearing him to play and giving him the final physical. I don’t know that they might have had a conversation, but I can see that being kind of a bubbling subplot between the two sides. I’m feeling good, can I have my physical? We can start my payments of $12 million, please. And the Patriots say ‘Ah, not yet, not yet.'” The Patriots are protecting themselves—on the field, off the field, and especially on the balance sheet.

Meanwhile, Diggs has appeared well, even going so far as to call himself “a dog pulling at the leash.” But while he’s ready to be unleashed, the team seems in no rush. They may try to slow-play his clearance to maintain financial dominance. But while the team is trying to play poker with his contract, Diggs has finally spoken up about the boat video.

Stefon Diggs breaks silence on boat video

The famous pink powder from the boat clip? It could’ve been anything. A crushed aspirin or a supplement. And, Diggs likely feels that the entire scenario was exaggerated. His teammates might even agree, as Curran said. “I mean it was a bag with pink stuff in it we can all presume it was some kind of a mood enhancer we don’t know what it was it could have been crushed up bare aspirin if he wanted to say that so to him he probably looks at it as a mountain out of a molehill and maybe his teammates would as well.”

And Stefon Diggs did not deny the video. But he didn’t explain it either. The wideout evaded questions regarding the pink substance, the viral yacht clip, and everything else when he spoke after Tuesday’s minicamp. Diggs told reporters, “I want to be as candid with you guys as possible. But I kind of, like, have a thing where I don’t talk about my personal life with people I don’t know personally. I’m pretty sure everybody here — men and women — are great people, but I kind of keep my personal life personal.”

Reporters urged him to answer more directly, but he consistently avoided follow-ups. “I’ve been in this league 10 years, you can format your question many different ways, I’m going to obviously answer it the same way.” He went on, “I don’t want to be rude, but I would hate to repeat myself for the fourth time. I’m trying to be as polite as possible.”

And Curran doubled down on Diggs’ comments, “Diggs yesterday when he spoke to us, he wasn’t you know opening up a vein, genuflecting and throwing himself at the mercy of the media or the Boston sports fans and saying ‘Forgive me, forgive me.'” And frankly, why would he? Diggs has been in the league for a decade. He’s a professional who’s lived in the public eye. The man isn’t new to controversy or speculation stirred by social media videos. Still, his physical status remains unclear. Until he’s cleared, the Patriots are holding back $12 million.