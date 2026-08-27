Miles Sanders Lands in Hot Water With DUI Arrest as Former Cowboys RB Searches for New Team

Miles Sanders’ search for his next NFL opportunity has taken an unwanted turn. The veteran running back and Pittsburgh native was arrested in Churchill Borough, Pennsylvania, on June 8 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and careless driving. The case was reported publicly on August 26.

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According to the criminal complaint, a police officer found Sanders unconscious in the driver’s seat of his Lexus, which was stopped in the middle of the road. The officer made several attempts to wake him before Sanders began to respond. He was described as appearing “in and out of consciousness,” “extremely lethargic,” and unable to answer basic questions.

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When Sanders was eventually helped out of the vehicle, officers noted his eyes were glossy and his breath smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking earlier that day, per the complaint. Sanders then performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a portable breath test. A package of marijuana was also found inside the vehicle.

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Sanders was taken into custody at the scene. He is due back in court in September, according to court records. His attorney, Phil DiLucente, addressed the situation when contacted by KDKA-TV.

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“This is a private matter that has not even reached the preliminary hearing stage, and there will be no further comment,” DiLucente said.

The arrest comes at the worst possible time for Sanders professionally. He has been a free agent since the Dallas Cowboys did not bring him back after the 2025 season, and the clock on finding a new team is running out with the NFL regular season just days away.

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Sanders arrived in Dallas in March 2025 on a one-year, $1.337 million deal after two disappointing seasons with Carolina. Things started well. He was averaging 5.8 yards per carry through his first four games and looked like he still had something left. Then a knee injury hit after Week 4, and that was it. Surgery. Injured reserve. Season over before it really began.

The Cowboys moved on in the offseason. They retained Javonte Williams and leaned into their younger backfield options in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, with no interest in a reunion with Sanders.

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In between, Sanders had been quietly trying to find a new team. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on July 27 that the Raiders had hosted Sanders for a workout, one day before Las Vegas training camp opened. The Raiders were looking to add some veteran experience behind their younger running backs, which led to Sanders getting a workout with the team. Nothing came from it, though, and he reached the final week of the preseason without an NFL team.

Now, with the DUI arrest, it remains to be seen whether that workout or any potential interest from Las Vegas goes anywhere. His arrest now adds another issue to deal with while he waits for his next opportunity. Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, teams can take a player’s off-field legal situation into account when making decisions about his future.

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Miles Sanders’ NFL Career and What His Future Looks Like Now

Sanders’ best stretch came during his four years with Philadelphia. He had his biggest season in 2022, running for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries. The Eagles went on to reach Super Bowl LVII that year, and Sanders earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

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After the 2022 season, Sanders left Philadelphia in free agency and signed with the Carolina Panthers. He spent the next two seasons in Carolina before moving to Dallas in 2025.

His production dipped after his Pro Bowl campaign. He rushed for 432 yards in 2023 and 205 yards in 2024 before the move to Dallas. Across seven NFL seasons, Sanders has recorded 4,462 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns, along with 1,274 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Sanders’ recent career path has been a little different from what he probably envisioned after his Pro Bowl season in Philadelphia. He signed with Dallas in 2025 hoping for a fresh start, and at the time, he made his intentions clear.

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“I’m just ready to ball out and contribute to the team,” he said.

The DUI arrest is a significant off-field strike against a player who has already been struggling to find stable employment on the field. His football future remains unresolved as well, leaving two major questions hanging over the former Pro Bowl running back: what comes next legally, and whether another NFL team will allow him to continue his career.

