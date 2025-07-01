Minkah Fitzpatrick Gets No Public Farewell From Steelers Teammate as Traded Jalen Ramsey Wants New Role

It’s official — Jalen Ramsey is on the move. After weeks filled with uncertainty, radio silence, and a market that seemed colder than expected, the Miami Dolphins have finally pulled the trigger on a trade. But here’s the twist, Ramsey isn’t heading back to the Los Angeles Rams. So much for that highly speculated reunion with Sean McVay. In a surprising turn of events, Ramsey is heading to a destination no one had on their radar. Not the insiders, not the analysts, nobody saw this one coming. Just a few days ago, Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show made it clear that the Steelers were not in contention to sign him.

He said, “I don’t see that happening. I don’t see Jalen Ramsey getting traded to the Steelers. Now, there’s no chance that there’ll be actual waves from that… Let me just say, I don’t think Ramsey to the Steelers happens”. Fast forward to June 30th, 2025 — the unthinkable has become reality. Jalen Ramsey is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler. In a stunning player-for-player swap, the Steelers sent star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins in exchange for Ramsey, marking one of the biggest blockbuster deals of the offseason. Along with Jalen Ramsey, the Steelers are also bringing in veteran tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick as part of the deal.

In return, they’re sending Miami a 2027 fifth-round pick to complete the package. On top of that, reports indicate Ramsey is cashing in with a $1.5 million raise, bumping his 2025 salary to a hefty $26.6 million. The fans are super excited to see him in the new jersey, and so is Deshone Elliot. Working alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elliott thrived in his role as a box safety, while Fitzpatrick patrolled deep in single-high coverage. Their partnership clicked perfectly, helping Elliott deliver the best season of his career.

While Elliot rates Fitzpatrick very highly and feels his transfer is all part of the business (as tweeted by him on X), he is now focused on his new partnership with Ramsey. He took the time to comment on a video shared by Jalen Ramsey on his Instagram account announcing his move to the Steelers. It seems the 28-year-old is not quite affected by the departure of his old teammate, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Rather, he is looking forward to this new partnership and commented, “Yeah 5”.

A $1.5 million raise for Ramsey was confirmed by Mike Tomlin’s aggressive front-office push. Rams insider Doug McKain, during his Locked On Rams show, shared his honest opinion on the whole move. He said, “The Pittsburgh Steelers gave up a three-time All-Pro safety… Yes, he’s 28. Yes, he’s disgruntled there, does not want to change positions.” That Fitzpatrick-for-Ramsey trade wasn’t just a business move — it felt like destiny. But the big question is, will the move be helpful for the Steelers for the upcoming season? Doug McKain feels the 28-year-old can definitely make an impact.

Doug McKain has high hopes for Jalen Ramsey after getting signed by the Steelers

For the Los Angeles Rams, watching this deal unfold was like seeing a perfect play unfold. One, they had studied closely but chose not to run. Why? Simple. The price just didn’t align with where Ramsey’s performance curve currently stands. McKain feels that the reason this would have been Ramsey’s performance. He said, “For the Rams, that is the number-one reason why they did not trade for Jaylen Ramsay. It’s because you didn’t want to go that high for a guy that is not performing at an All-Pro level at this stage of his career.” But McKain feels adou move to the Steelers might just be right for Ramsey at the moment.

He said, “Does he have the potential to be an impact player still? I do think he does.” Pittsburgh isn’t just getting a cornerback — they’re getting a 6-foot-1, 208-pound Swiss Army knife. According to insiders, Mike Tomlin has big plans for Jalen Ramsey, moving him all over the field — outside, in the slot, and even dropping him back for snaps at safety. His 24 career interceptions and 108 passes defended aren’t just numbers; they’re a warning label for opposing offenses. Meanwhile, from the Rams’ point of view, the decision was more calculated, weighing versatility and star power against cost, longevity, and where Ramsey’s game fits into their current rebuild.

Ramsey’s 2024 campaign — with 60 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups — showed glimpses of his elite play. But it wasn’t quite the same as his dominant 2021 season when he racked up 77 tackles, 16 pass deflections, 4 picks, and a Super Bowl ring to top it off. For the Rams, the dilemma was clear — paying a premium price for a player who might no longer be delivering at his absolute peak. Only time will reveal whether Ramsey’s $1.5 million raise turns out to be the final puzzle piece in Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl chase.