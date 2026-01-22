Latest
Minnesota Vikings Announce Final Brian Flores Decision Amid Steelers’ Interest for Vacant HC Job

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 21, 2026 | 6:52 PM CST

The Minnesota Vikings are among the teams making heavy strategic changes to their coaching staff. While their defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, was being considered for head coach vacancies across several teams, it seems like he is still not ready for a change. Reports confirmed that the 44-year-old is all set to continue his journey with the Vikings by mutually agreeing to a contract extension.

“The Vikings have signed defensive coordinator Brian Flores to a new contract, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” insider Tom Pelissero wrote on X. “Flores is still a candidate with the Steelers and Ravens head coaching jobs. But if he doesn’t land one of those, he’ll stay in Minnesota.”

This is a developing story!

