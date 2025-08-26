What Is Mekhi Blackmon’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL DB’s Salary, Net Worth & More

All 32 NFL teams are making the finishing touches to their rosters. The season is just two weeks away from kicking off, and everyone wants their teams to be at their best. With this in mind, the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to trade Mekhi Blackmon to the Indianapolis Colts. The 26-year-old DB has been deemed surplus to requirements and has been shipped off for a 6th-round pick in 2026. It is an interesting move, but the question now is: how much is it going to cost the Colts to have Blackmon on the roster?

Well, heading into the 2025 season, Mekhi Blackmon, as per Spotrac, is set to pocket a base salary of $1,232,189. This represents a notable increase from the $991,095 base salary he earned last year with the Vikings. It may have been just short of a cool $1,000,000, but for a third-round draft pick, that’s decent money. These two eye-watering sums together, included in his four-year rookie contract worth $5,304,082, take his career earnings to a whopping $3,830,800.

Compared to some of the more top-tier DBs in the NFL, Mekhi Blackmon is earning pennies on the dime. After all, superstars like Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr., and Patrick Surtain II are on far more lucrative deals. However, at the age of 26, he still has a long way to go in his career.

A move to the Indianapolis Colts provides Blackmon with a fresh start and perhaps a chance to prove that he is worth premium DB money. Who knows? It may even lead to him nabbing a couple of endorsement deals. The deals that will surely increase his net worth, which is currently around $5,304,084, according to the reports. Blackmon’s rookie deal is set to expire in 2027, which gives him a whole two seasons to up his game and, in turn, bring home more bacon.