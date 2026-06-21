“Miss My Dad Every Single Day”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Pens Emotional Fathers Day Message

International Father’s Day is a massive celebration for everyone around the world, and the same is the case for the Mahomes family. A father of three, Mahomes is a family man who spends quality time with his children. To commemorate the special day, Patrick Mahomes’ mother put out a heartfelt post on Instagram describing the two biggest father figures in her life – her father and son.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I miss my dad every single day, and not having him here will always leave a space in my heart,” posted Randi Mahomes on Instagram. “But watching Patrick love his babies with his whole heart brings me so much joy. The way your babies light up when they see you, the way you show up for every moment, and the kind of man and father you are… it’s something they’ll carry with them forever. They are so lucky to call you Dad, and I know my dad would have loved watching you love them so well. Happy Father’s Day to my dad and to @patrickmahomes We love you more than words can say. 🤍”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She posted a carousel of images featuring Mahomes with his children. The first picture is the cutest, where the quarterback, Sterling, and Patrick are sticking out their tongues together. There are other pictures of the whole Mahomes family together posing in front of the camera. Randi also included a picture of her father, Randy Martin, who passed away last year in February at the age of 78.

Randy Martin was a former school teacher who shaped his daughter’s life and instilled humility in her. Randi deeply loved her father. Even when he was hospitalized following the 2025 Super Bowl, she stayed beside him throughout. Even when he died, she shared a touching message dedicated to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to how she loved her father, Randi has been one of the biggest supporters of his son. Since her divorce in 2006, she has been busy raising him. As a three-sport athlete, Mahomes had a busy high school life, but through it all, he had his mother by his side. A few days back, she also wished him on completing 10 years in the NFL, sharing a few glimpses of Mahomes’ NFL journey.

“I am so proud of the man you are, on and off the field,” posted Randi Mahomes. “Here’s to your 10th year! To years of dedication, resilience, doing what you love, and to many more chapters ahead! I love you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes and his family, including his wife, Brittany, and their three children, fill her social media. While Randi Mahomes wished Patrick Mahomes, the QB’s father, had already wished him before, through an emotional post.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. wishes his son on Father’s Day

Pat Mahomes Sr. was the first individual who instilled the love for sports in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former was a former MLB player and took Mahomes to professional baseball clubhouses, and had major league players teach him the game. Although Mahomes did not turn out to be an MLB player, it hooked him to sports, which ultimately saw him become one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite separating from Randi Mahomes, Pat Mahomes Sr. has been an influential figure in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star’s life. He penned an emotional message for his son on Father’s Day, wishing himself and Mahomes on the special occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy Fathers Day,” posted Pat Mahomes Sr. on his Instagram. “You are a great one. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Mahomes (@silky__p) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Mahomes Sr. shared three images in his post. The first has both a nostalgic and emotional touch to it. It shows a young Patrick with his dad holding a baseball bat and wearing a Mets jersey. The photo was most likely taken when his father was playing for the Mets. Beside the picture, it is written, “Mahomes with his father.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the bottom half of the photo had the QB holding his son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, on his lap while watching the Kansas City Royals play. In the next image, there was another picture of Mahomes and his father with one of his children. The last photo is of the two-time NFL MVP, with his wife, and his three children, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden.

Last September, he even wished him on his 30th birthday.

The former Mets player occasionally visits the Chiefs’ games to support his son. One of his iconic moments remains when he smoked a cigar at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in 2023. It was not only to celebrate his son’s victory but also to mock Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has a habit of smoking cigars after crucial wins. He has been one of the biggest fans of the Chiefs’ QB and has supported him since day one.