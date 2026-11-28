Thanksgiving brings joy through holidays and family bonding, but for former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, it also brings back memories of his mother’s passing. Remembering her, Smith recently shared his emotions on social media.

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Smith posted a picture on Instagram showing his family together with his mother and wrote a heartfelt message: “Today is the anniversary of my mother’s passing. I’ll be forever grateful for her love for family. Missing you.”

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Back on November 28, 2016, Emmitt Smith announced his mother’s passing through an Instagram post. He shared the sad news with his fans, expressing how painful it was to lose his mother, Mary Smith, who meant so much to him.

“I’ve lost many things in my life but nothing like the loss of my first Love, my mother,” Emmitt Smith said on Instagram in 2016. “My heart is truly aching at this moment because I will never ever hear her voice again. I am so eternally grateful because she left me with so much wisdom that I now share with my kids. As we go through this period of adjustment as a family, I can hear her voice saying Get up and get back in the game. Mom, you will be forever missed and always treasured. I love you and thanks for all you have given.”

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According to an Associated Press report, a spokeswoman for Smith confirmed that Mary died on Saturday, November 26, 2016, in Dallas, Texas. She was visiting her son and his family for Thanksgiving. However, the spokeswoman did not reveal her age or the cause of her death.

According to ESPN’s 2005 report, Emmitt Smith’s mother, Mary, played a big part in teaching him important values. She worked different jobs, including as a document clerk at a bank in Pensacola, Florida. She also taught him about religion and discipline.

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Born on May 15, 1969, in Pensacola, Florida, Emmitt was the second of five children. He grew up with an older sister and three younger brothers. Mary made sure all her children learned important values.

During an interview with NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes, Emmitt credited his mother for inspiring him to help others.

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“I have to give my mother, Mary Smith, the credit for that, but also my upbringing itself,” Smith said back in February. “My mom always told me never forget where you come from, no matter where you go, no matter how you get, how you get, always extend a helping hand to people that are in need. Well, you don’t realize who the people are in need until you get to a place where you can look back and reflect, and you see.”

Football was also part of the family, as his father, Emmitt Smith Jr., played football and basketball in high school and basketball in junior college.

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Smith developed an interest in football at a young age. When he was five, he played two-on-two tackle football games with his older cousins. At seven, he joined the mini-mite division of the Salvation Army Optimists League, where he continued playing the sport.

Emmitt Smith developed an interest in football when he was very young, with his mother, Mary, encouraging that interest. Before he turned one, she would place him in his baby swing in front of the television while football games were on. Whenever something exciting happened, he would grab the swing’s post and stop it.

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Smith began making a name for himself in football when he joined Escambia High School in 1983.

Now, remembering his mother’s love and support throughout his life, Emmit Smith continues to miss her and honor the role she played in shaping the person he became.