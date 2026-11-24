Has anyone ever imagined Stefon Diggs getting so frustrated with the Washington Commanders’ offense that he starts yelling at the sideline, knowing the cameras are rolling? It might seem hard to picture, but that’s exactly what NFL fans witnessed on Monday, November 23, during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington’s offense had gone three-and-out on three of its first four drives, and Stefon Diggs was done waiting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, the MNF game had no shortage of drama, with several unexpected incidents grabbing attention throughout the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefon Diggs’ heated moment

A tense moment involving Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs quickly became one of the biggest talking points of Monday Night Football.

In the second quarter, with Washington’s offense struggling to get going, ESPN’s broadcast cameras caught Diggs visibly frustrated on the sideline. He appeared to be shouting at the coaching staff and asking the offense to get him the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to JM Football’s post, Diggs was heard saying, “Hey! Throw the f____ing ball! Come on, man! Stop with the motherf________ing excuses!”

ADVERTISEMENT

An assistant coach briefly stepped in to calm him down before the situation escalated further. But what had pushed the wide receiver to that point?

Washington had gone three-and-out on three of its first four drives, while quarterback Jayden Daniels struggled to find his rhythm. Diggs had not received a target during that stretch, and the combination of rain and Cincinnati’s defense made it difficult for the Commanders to establish their passing game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offense eventually found some relief before halftime. Washington scored on a short touchdown run to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 10–7 before the Commanders went on to secure a narrow 22–20 victory.

Diggs joined Washington as a free agent after the New England Patriots released him in March 2026 because of cap and contract considerations. With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin on injured reserve, Diggs has become one of the Commanders’ most important receiving options, particularly in the red zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sideline footage sparked different reactions. Some commentators and former players viewed it as a sign of growing frustration between Diggs and the offensive coaching staff. Others saw it as a competitor demanding more involvement during a difficult first half, especially after his strong performance against the New York Giants the previous week.

Lights went out in the stadium

The tension surrounding Diggs was not the only unusual moment of the night. The game also experienced an unexpected interruption when the lights at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, suddenly went out during the third quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened at around 10 p.m., with Washington trailing 10–7 and moving into Cincinnati territory. As the Commanders prepared for a third-and-14 play near the red zone, the stadium went dark. Officials had little choice but to stop the game and call an official timeout.

It turned out that the blackout was not caused by a major power failure. ESPN’s broadcast revealed that the stadium’s lighting vendor had forgotten to cancel a regularly scheduled weekday maintenance cycle. The system was programmed to automatically shut off the lights at 10 p.m., and it did exactly that in the middle of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interruption lasted approximately four minutes before the stadium lights came back on and play resumed.

Once the teams returned to action, Daniels threw an incomplete pass on third down, forcing Washington to settle for a field goal. The kick tied the game at 10–10.

There was another reason the incident caught fans’ attention. It marked the second time in three weeks that a Bengals game had been interrupted because of a stadium lighting issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hit on Joe Burrow went unpunished

While Washington dealt with its offensive struggles and the unexpected blackout, Cincinnati had its own reason to be frustrated with the officiating.

During the first quarter, a controversial sequence involving quarterback Joe Burrow left the Bengals questioning why a late hit went unpunished while their offensive lineman received a 15-yard penalty.

The incident happened on Cincinnati’s second offensive possession. Facing third-and-4 from the Bengals’ 41-yard line, Burrow completed a 4-yard pass to running back Samaje Perine to move the chains.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, moments after releasing the ball, Burrow was knocked hard to the ground by Washington linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, a former LSU teammate of Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The contact appeared to come after the quarterback had already released the pass.

Despite being close to the play, the official did not throw a flag for the hit. Burrow, still on the ground, raised his hands in disbelief.

Seeing his quarterback take the hit, Bengals offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild rushed over and shoved Chaisson away. The contact sent Chaisson into a nearby referee, knocking the official to the ground.

The official immediately threw a flag, but it was Fairchild who received the 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Chaisson’s hit on Burrow went unpunished.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Cincinnati lost valuable field position and eventually had to punt instead of getting a fresh set of downs near midfield.

ESPN analyst Troy Aikman pointed out during the broadcast that Burrow’s reaction and the response from his offensive line showed how strongly the Bengals felt about the hit.

The decision also drew criticism from NFL insiders, including Jordan Schultz, and fans on social media. Many questioned why Chaisson was not penalized for what appeared to be a late hit on the quarterback, while Fairchild was flagged for reacting to the incident.

Clock operator error created more controversy

Just when it seemed the game had produced enough talking points, another officiating-related issue emerged in the closing seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clock operator error during Washington’s game-winning field goal created controversy and potentially denied the Bengals an opportunity to return the ensuing kickoff.

With the game hanging in the balance, Daniels led a quick drive in the final moments. Two passes to rookie receiver Antonio Williams accounted for 64 yards in the final 39 seconds, putting Washington in position for a potential game-winning field goal.

Rookie kicker Drew Stevens then stepped up and sent the kick through the uprights with approximately four to five seconds remaining. Washington’s sideline erupted in celebration as players congratulated one another.

However, viewers and analysts soon noticed something unusual. The game clock appeared to have time remaining when the ball hit the net, but it continued running down to zero instead of stopping with two seconds left.

Reports differed slightly on the exact amount of time lost. Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk coverage suggested that four seconds ran off during the kick, while ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk explained that two seconds should have remained on the clock.

Speaking with Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, Yurk agreed that the clock operator should have stopped the clock as soon as the ball hit the net. That would have left enough time for Cincinnati to receive the kickoff and potentially attempt one final play.

However, there was little the officials could do once the clock reached zero. Yurk explained that replay officials could not restore the lost time because the next play would have been a kickoff rather than a scrimmage snap. Under NFL rules, the game was therefore considered over despite the clock operator’s mistake.

The incident added another layer of controversy to an already eventful night. Washington walked away with a 22–20 victory, but the clock error left Bengals fans wondering whether their team had been denied one final opportunity to respond.

The Commanders will now turn their attention to their next matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 29. The Bengals will also be back in action that day, taking on the New Orleans Saints.