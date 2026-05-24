Modern Family Star Ty Burrell Opens Up About Becoming a Huge LA Rams Fan: “Obsessed Over That Team”

It is not uncommon for celebrities to have a favorite NFL team. When it comes to Modern Family star Ty Burrell, his love for the Los Angeles Rams is nothing short of an obsession. Because of his love for the franchise, he was invited to the 2014 NFL Draft in a special segment to hand over the 13th overall pick’s jersey to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, when the team was called the St. Louis Rams.

Despite having grown up in Oregon, Burrell’s love for the Rams followed wherever the team moved. However, it all started because of his family.

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“I grew up in Oregon, but my dad’s family was from Los Angeles…” said Ty Burrell on the Mad Dog Sports Radio on X. “They would send us in the mail Rams stuff, Rams hats… We lived in the woods, we had three channels… but luckily for us… We would catch Niners vs. Rams. And that was enough. And then I just became one of the guys that would subscribe to the Rams newsletter, and it would come to my home, and it was called “Rampages.” It goes through the draft, it goes through all that stuff. Just obsessed over that team. Now, it’s just amazing to have them back in Los Angeles.”

Despite having initially loved the LA Rams, when the team moved to St. Louis, he continued following them. When the team returned to Los Angeles in 2016, the LA Times reported that the actor attended the franchise’s first game. However, he left at half-time to go to the Emmys.

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He was also in attendance during the 2022 Super Bowl, when the Rams hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium.

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During one of the games, he even took his on-screen son, Nolan Gould, to a Rams game. Eric Stonestreet, who plays another character in Modern Family, is a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He and Burrell are good friends and have often had friendly banter over their favorite NFL teams.

Burrell is not the only celebrity who supports the Rams. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, and many more in the industry are known to be fans of the franchise that has won two Super Bowls in their history.

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While Burrell and the other celebs continue showing their support to the Rams, the team is already making efforts to repay them with another Super Bowl trophy, having made a major decision with their star QB.

The Los Angeles Rams have offered Matthew Stafford a one-year extension

There were many questions about star QB Matthew Stafford’s future when the Rams picked Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the first-round. It left a doubt in people’s minds if Stafford had decided to hang up his boots, but the franchise put all those rumors to rest with their recent contract extension for Stafford.

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“ESPN sources: reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams reached an agreement today on a one-year, $55 million extension worth up to $60 million with incentives. Stafford now has two years and up to $105 million remaining on his deal with the Rams,” reported Adam Schefter on X.

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According to the contract, Stafford will stay until the 2027 season, as he still has a year left on his previous contract. His base salary for the 2027 season will be $55 million, with a $5 million incentive upon playoff success. In total, it would come to $60 million, making him the joint-highest paid quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott.

Stafford is coming off an NFL MVP season. If he can repeat the individual success and help the Rams win the Super Bowl, he could unlock the incentive for the 2027 season. The Rams are one of the Super Bowl contenders this year. With additions like Trent McDuffie, Davante Adams, Jaylen Watson, and several others, head coach Sean McVay wants to win his second Super Bowl. Although it is a far-fetched idea and the league is still two months away, Ty Burrell may have already started manifesting the Super Bowl win for his favorite team.