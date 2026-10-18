Mom Donna Forced to Clarify After Controversial Tweets Allegedly Linked to Travis Kelce Resurface

Travis Kelce is in plenty of hot water right now. He liked a post on Shane Gillis’ controversial Saturday Night Live monologue, which opened a Pandora’s box for the Kansas City tight end. After some controversial tweets linked to Kelce went viral, mom Donna Kelce has been forced to intervene.

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“Not Travis’ handle and not his account!!” replied Donna on Saturday, after a fan tagged her in some of the controversial posts made about the tweets.

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While the fan account has now been suspended, the controversy is still circulating on the internet.

But what were the tweets about? The tweets, which were later independently verified by Snopes, a website that debunks online rumors, as The New York Times reported, consisted of controversial remarks on women. These tweets came between 2009 to 2011 from “@tkelce.”

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One such tweet was about cheerleaders needing to “pass a beauty test.” There is also another tweet addressing plus-size women. Most of these tweets are of insensitive themes.

In the wake of Kelce getting hate after liking Gillis’ monologue on SNL, this is not a good look on the star tight end.

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The monologue consisted of some sexist comments by the comedian that many of the viewers also didn’t like.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t realize women just dressed like w***** now,” Gillis said in the monologue.

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The monologue was also not liked by some of the celebrities, including Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy and former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim. They took to social media to call him out.

“Men need to be defending women more; this is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue,” Levy said in a video. “Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects. They are not objects, they are superior human beings to men, OK?”

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Actress Florence Pugh also called out the insensitive comments made by Gillis on her social media.

Though there has been no clarification from him on the Gillis incident, one of Kelce’s close sources told Page Six that “he was supporting a friend,” and that Kelce has “always been a massive fan of the show.” The tight end has also starred in the show once himself.

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Here’s how Kelce described the whole experience:

“I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that,” Kelce said on New Heights. “Like, I was just focused on, ‘Don’t f—ing skip this line.’”

For now, the controversy is a blemish on what looks to be Kelce’s last dance in the NFL. Per head coach Andy Reid, Kelce wanted to come back for this year after the 6-11 finish last season, which left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth. This year, he seems to have found his groove once again, having passed Jason Witten for the second-highest receiving yards total all-time.

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The Chiefs will next face off against one of the worst teams of the season so far, the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a record of 0-5 coming into this game, with the Chiefs looking to make it 5-0.