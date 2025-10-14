Mom Pilar Sends 2-Word Message to Shilo for Mocking Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Career

Shilo Sanders might have been thinking of an alternate career in acting if the NFL didn’t work out for him. But he is showing that he’s got way more in his bag…..including comedy. After taking heat from the fans and critics over the Zach Davidson incident, Shilo is flipping the script and giving everyone a reason to smile.

In a recent YouTube video, he cosplayed his brother, Shedeur Sanders, hitting the streets in full Cleveland Browns gear with a cameraman. His hilarious interactions with the fans have even cracked up his mom, Pilar.

Pilar couldn’t resist posting the clip on her Instagram story with the caption, “That’s Hilarious.” She even commented, “SON! ABSOLUTE COMEDY” under his video. The funniest part? Shilo went up to the fans and asked if they knew who he was. The fans quickly shot back, “Shedeur Sanders.”

After donning his brother’s “LEGENDARY” chain, Shilo Sanders humbly answered all the questions pretending to be Shedeur. He even asked the fans what they thought of Shilo himself. Shilo is well-versed in this kind of “public outings as this wasn’t the first time Shilo took to the streets impersonating a family member.

Just a month ago, he jokingly claimed to be his father, Deion Sanders, which even led the fans to ask for photos to think he was actually Deion “Prime Time” Sanders. He even changed his voice while uttering the phrase “prime time” when he was being clicked, to Deion’s tone, leaving everyone laughing. His fan interactions always have everyone in stitches, like he did a few days back.

Shilo was out meeting fans around Tampa, including a couple of kids who asked if he could help with a donation to a youth program. His response was classic Shilo, “Bro, I just got cut from the NFL. I don’t got no money. You got to go ask like, Shedeur.” He also added that his NIL money was gone, but promised the kids that once he gets back in the league, he’ll surely help.

This isn’t the first time that Pilar Sanders has posted content related to her sons on social media.

Mom Pilar never backs down from supporting her sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders

Pilar has been very vocal about her sons’ achievements. After the news broke that rookie Shedeur had been promoted and given Dillon Gabriel’s backup duties, his mother celebrated in her own way. She posted a video from her kitchen, whipping up a massive seafood spread featuring fried shrimp and lobster.

One fan jokingly asked in the comments, “Are you cooking all that for Shedeur being named QB2?” Pilar did not get offended but replied with a cryptic yet confident comment. “For Shedeur’s yes….we know 2 has always been 1….the matrix will try to make u believe anything hahahahah….never fall for tall tales.” Pilar always tries to be supportive of her sons and is committed to their success.

Most recently, Pilar showed another bold statement by posing with her sons, both Shilo and Shedeur, while rocking a $ shirt, Shedeur’s signature logo for his “Legendary” brand. She shared the look on Tuesday on her official Instagram and captioned it “Built different” with red heart emojis. Usually, she prefers her Browns custom Shedeur gear, but this time, she picked her son’s brand over the team, displaying where her loyalty lies.