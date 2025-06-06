Mom Randi Considers Drastic Decision Against Patrick Mahomes’ Gift After Chiefs QB’s Huge Effort for Texas Tech

Randi Mahomes never shies away from re-evaluating things in her own way! Besides being forever grateful to Patrick Mahomes͏ for the amazing gift, Randi, 53, has been keeping her fans updated by sharing every attractive detail of making this house a home. Since ͏the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife, Brittany, and brother, Jackson, surprised their mom with a newly constructed $825,000 home in Texas in March 2025, it seems that she cannot get over this unexpected gift.

From housewarming presents to moments of getting settled in, Randi has been very genuine and honest throughout. When she received the huge gift, a house, she didn’t just post an ordinary “look at my new digs” snap. Indeed, she reconsidered setting up her entire house in her own way. Hence, she made a considerable decision against Patrick Mahomes’s gift. But what brings more spotlight this time? Well, the answer is quite genuine.

At this moment, the mom of three took to her official IG handle to disclose her latest move against the SB Champ gift. “This hallway lighting has me rethinking my whole house setup,” she mentioned in her IG story post. With her IG story caption, it is clear that Mahomes’ mom is reevaluating the setup of her entire house. Well, she further gave the hint behind her drastic decision, mentioning, “Is this the secret to staying calm on game days?” Her post also includes a “laughing crying” emoji.

In the latest post, mom Randi was seen exhilarated while posing for a picture with peaceful hallway lighting. As usual, she looked stunning at this moment, donning a black fitted dress. And, a cowboy’s hat on her head really caught the attention of her fans.

However, her intention behind her decision is pretty much clear that she wants to keep calm at every moment, even on game days, while cheering for her NFL son.

Previously, on March 29, Mom Randi expressed her deep thanks to her children for gifting her an amazing house, acknowledging it as an “incredible blessing.” Along with sharing the adorable pictures of herself, featuring the front door of her new house, she penned a heartwarming note. “Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing,” she added.

Besides this, Mom Randi echoed her real sentiments while expressing her true feelings. “Bein͏g a ͏mo͏m and Grandi i͏s ͏the ͏greatest joy of͏ my life. And I’m so ͏thankful fo͏r the love͏ that surrounds͏ ͏me every day,” she͏ explained. “Here’s t͏o new memor͏ies, laughter, and͏ lov͏e in͏ this ͏be͏autif͏ul new home!” she further added.

It indeed demonstrated her excitement about moving into a new home. However, her latest intention about her new home just came after three SB MVP award-winning QB, delighted his alma mater, Texas Tech’s team.

Patrick Mahomes showcases his support for Texas Tech

Chiefs QB never fails to make considerable efforts for his college, Texas Tech University, where he etched his name in the college history. He had made the Single-Game Passing Yards record with 734 yards against Oklahoma in 2016.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are all set to chase a historic first national title in Oklahoma City. And Mahomescould not resist throwing his support for his college team. Texas Tech alum immediately thought to make this moment more memorable. Hence, Patrick Mahomes gifted the team new customized gear, including stylish shoes and classic yet elegant personalized jackets.

Amazingly, the Texas players will play wearing the gifted gear from Mahomes at the Women’s College World Series this week. And, exhilarated at this moment, the Texas Tech Softball program shared the glimpses of this moment on Jun 5. “Game recognize game,” they mentioned in their post caption, adding a clock, flexed biceps, and a goat emoji. They also tagged Patrick Mahomes and his collaborative brand, Adidas Dugo, in their post. This post featured a short video clip of the player while they were donning the gifted customized gear from Mahomes.

However, it was not the first time that his support for the Texas Tech softball spread massively on the internet. Throughout this season, he has been in the headlines for his constant support. Mahomes expressed his elation when the Red Raiders notched the Big 12 championship title and advanced to Oklahoma City to play in the series.

Surprisingly, Wednesday night’s opening game of the championship series saw the Red Raiders lose 2-1 to the Texas Longhorns. Now, Texas Tech is trying to tie the series and bring a decisive Game 3 on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.