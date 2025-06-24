Mom Randi Makes Exciting Announcement After Reducing Asking Price for Patrick Mahomes’ Childhood Home

“Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing.” That’s how Randi Mahomes expressed her gratitude after receiving a heartfelt gift from her NFL son, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany, on March 29. Since moving into her new $825,000 home in Texas, the Chiefs QB’s mom has been creating new memories with family and friends. Although her previous home hasn’t sold yet, the new one marks a fresh start. It’s become a gathering place. It, indeed, reflects the strong, close-knit bonds their family has always shared—a sweet gift from her NFL son.

On her official Instagram, the mother of three shared joyful moments spent with friends in her new home. The warm photos captured laughter, shared meals, and cozy gatherings in beautifully decorated spaces that reflect Randi’s elegant taste. Her caption perfectly captured her excitement for the occasion.

“My heart is so full!” she wrote, expressing her appreciation. She also reflected on the memories made that day: “Yesterday, my friends and family came together to bless my new home. We laughed, we prayed, we shared memories I’ll hold onto forever.” Sounds like a perfect day with the family.

Besides expressing her elation for the blissful moments, the matriarch of the Mahomes’ family also expressed her gratitude to all her friends for making her day so memorable. “Thank you to everyone who made the day so special,” she concluded her post.

Additionally, she shared multiple pictures in her post, featuring her with her friends. In the latest images, she enjoyed the company of her friends in her new house: a gift from her son. And, one of her post pictures really caught the eye of her fans as she carried an adorable photo frame of her late parents, Randy Martin and Debbie Bates Martin, while smiling with her friends in one of her post pics.

Besides sharing the adorable glimpses of an exciting get-together, Randi, 52, also showcased her excitement for the other relaxation place in her new house. But what is that? Well, it is none other than the pool in her backyard -that is under progress.

She shared an under-constructed pool picture in her IG story. At this moment, NFL superstar mom also revealed her eagerness to spend quality time with her friends in the pool. “Sharing some backyard pool progress! Counting down the days until I get to enjoy this with all my friends and family,” she mentioned in her IG story post caption.

Additionally, SB champion mom added a question to her Instagram story asking her fans what their favorite pool, floats, accessories, or necessities are. “Tell me your favorite pool/floats/accessories/essentials,” she mentioned. These instances clearly show that this new house is more than just a place to live. Indeed, it’s a sanctuary that nurtures and cherishes relationships.

Prior to her recent move, there was significant buzz surrounding the sale of Patrick Mahomes’ childhood home. Recently, the asking price was reduced, making it more appealing to potential buyers and eventually leading to the home’s sale.

Randi drops the price of Patrick Mahomes’s childhood home

It’s surprising that the childhood home of a three-time Super Bowl MVP still hasn’t found a buyer. Yes, you heard that right—Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s former home in East Texas remains unsold, a reminder that even star power can’t escape the realities of the real estate market.

Despite being on the market for over two months, no serious offers have come in. MLS listing #25006289 has now been live for more than 50 days, prompting Mom Randi to make a strategic move: she’s lowered the price to attract buyers.

On April 24, 2025, the selling price of Mahomes’s old home was listed for $285,000. Since then, its price has dropped to $279,900. Even on Instagram, Randi is constantly promoting the listing, and even her friends and family are helping out.

Even Randi’s close friend Teresa Jane came forward to help her out in this situation. A few days ago, she reshared the story featuring the listing, mentioning the “BUY ME” caption. She did this to spark the interest of buyers while tagging Randi. Additionally, she tagged @tristansellstexa, the listing agent, who has been putting a lot of effort into selling the property online.

Randi then reposted Teresa’s story on her personal account. The two seem to be working together to assist in finding the perfect buyer. They are also co-authors of the children’s book Play Together. The listing is still live as of right now, with no sales or offers.

However, Randi Mahomes’s journey to her new home is a testament to the importance of community and the love that binds us all. Her delightful moments shared with friends reflect a beautiful transition. And that is filled with gratitude for the past and excitement for what lies ahead.