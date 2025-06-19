Mom Randi Receives Public Message From $4 Billion Megacorp After Patrick Mahomes Sent Luxury Demand

Randi Mahomes seems to be already missing her time away from the land. It was just earlier this month that she had gone on a cruise with her friend. It wasn’t just an ordinary cruise; it was an all-adult, no-kids cruise by Virgin Voyages. This meant that Randi had a chance get in touch with her fun side. “Who says moms can’t be fun? Virgin reminded me being playful doesn’t stop when you have kids. It matters more,” she had said in her Instagram stories.

It’s been a few days since she’s been back from the cruise. And she can’t get over her time on the deck. Honestly, neither would we. That’s how fun it looked. Reminiscing about her days on the high seas, Randi posted a collection of photos on Instagram. In one of the photos, she was posing in front of the ship, whilst in another, she was relaxing on a hammock. She also boasted of making a new friend by posting a photo of herself holding a macaw.

In the post, she also spoke about her experience on the cruise. “Truly had the time of my life on this cruise! 😍 If you’re like me and need a fun, much-needed getaway, @virginvoyages is where it’s at. Sharing a few of my favorite moments aboard the Valiant Lady. 10/10 would do it all over again… and hopefully sooner rather than later! 🚢” she wrote in the caption. It looks like she had her fun on the cruise. Later, Randi even hit the casino, posting it in a story captioned, “Manifesting wins at the casino. and for every parent in the Sports Parent Academy community.”

Well, her love for the cruise didn’t just get the attention of her followers, who might be thinking of going on the cruise themselves. It got the attention of Virgin Voyages itself.

Reacting to Randi’s pictures and her fun time on the cruise, Virgin Voyages was glad that she had a good time. They commented on her post, saying, “@randimahomes Thanks for sharing the seas with us!” It was a really sweet gesture on their part. Randi even replied to them, saying, “Of course loved every moment.”

Virgin Voyages is a modern cruise line that is focused on sustainable travel. From using recyclable and reusable materials to banning single-use plastic onboard and wasting less energy, they are making cruises more environmentally friendly. The cruise line was founded by Sir Richard Branson‘s Virgin Group, which is valued at around $4 billion, in line with his motto of protecting the seas and oceans.

As Randi comes back after a luxurious vacation, it’s her daughter-in-law who wishes to go on one with Patrick. The destination? A new luxury hotel in Kansas City, built at a cost of around $150 million.

Patrick Mahomes gets a new luxury demand

Patrick Mahomes is using his record-breaking earnings to gift a few luxuries to his loved ones. First in line was his mom, Randi, whom he gifted a beautiful house worth nearly a million dollars in Texas. He, of course, had some help from his wife, Brittany, and his little brother, Jackson. And now it’s Brittany’s turn after she showed her interest in staying at a hotel. But what’s in a hotel that isn’t already in their luxurious home?

For starters, this particular hotel is situated on a site rich with local history, right near the Legends Outlets. A place where the former Schlitterbahn Water Park once drew crowds. And secondly, it is a mega luxurious $150 million hotel right in Kansas City. Even becoming its hot spot pretty soon. Starting July 1, the 229-room hotel officially opens to the public, and it’s packed with fun. Think: a resort-style outdoor pool, indoor pool, shopping spots, family entertainment centers, and a bar and grill that’s open to everyone, not just guests. It’s designed to be a mix of comfort and energy, and the hotel’s just the first piece of a bigger plan.

With a Mattel Adventure Park opening up nearby in Bonner Springs soon, this place is going to be a family entertainer. And Brittany’s already dreaming of a check-in and a relaxed stay at this place. Posting a story about the project, she wrote, “I’m trying to be here everyday? @margaritavillehotelkansascity.” And with Brittany’s excitement over the roof, it seems that Patrick Mahomes may just have to oblige her.