Mom Randi’s 6-Word Message for Patrick Mahomes After Dad’s Father’s Day Tribute for Chiefs QB

Just like his NFL accomplishments, Patrick Mahomes’s dad’s duty takes center stage! “I think that’s what I’m trying to do with my kids now. Obviously, I’m trying to parent in my own way, but I want them to enjoy life. And they’re young now, but if they want to play sports, they can play sports. If they don’t, they don’t have to. Just enjoy it and follow their dreams.” Chiefs’ QB remarked. His parenting philosophy is rooted in the values instilled in him by his parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi, who have continued pushing him to pursue his passions.

From introducing a young Patrick to the realities of professional sports to cheering him during his NFL playoffs, his MLB pitcher dad and mom always stood behind him as a constant pillar of support. Even though his parents parted their ways in 2006 when he was just 11 years old, it never affected his upbringing. And, for his unique upbringing, SB champ QB feels proud. “I think both my parents just really taught me how to follow my dreams. They didn’t care if I was an athlete. They didn’t care where I was going. They just told me to follow my dreams, do whatever I could to have no regrets at the end of the day,” Mahomes reflected in an interview with NFL Network in 2023. And, now, as a dad of his three kids, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden Raye, whom he welcomed with his wife, Brittany, he is trying to instill the same principles in his children. And, for his excellent parenting approach, his parents also expressed their love on the occasion of Father’s Day.

The matriarch of the Mahomes family, who often uplifts her son’s spirit, could not hold back her emotions. Taking to her official IG account, NFL superstar mom sent a heartfelt tribute to her son. At this moment, the mom of three shared a stunning picture of Patrick’s latest photoshoot, featuring him with his three kids. And it also revealed the face of the newest addition to their family, Golden.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Feb 15, 2023 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. St. Louis MO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20230215_JAB_sm8_211

AD

Well, her 6-word message truly showcased her admiration for him, while wishing him a “Happy Father’s Day” on 15 June. “I’m proud of the father you are!!” she wrote, showcasing the family’s bond. Well, the grandmother of three also expressed her love for the NFL MVP-winning QB, with a lovely message. “I love you,” she added, tagging @patrickmahomes in her IG story caption.

However, Martin’s adoration for Patrick’s dad’s role is not new. Earlier, she demonstrated her pride in Patrick and his wife’s parenthood. “They take priority over everything else,” she said. In addition to this, Mom Randi also highlighted his true intention for his kids. “I hear him say things like, ‘If the game takes away from my kids, I may not play as long as Tom Brady,'” Mahomes’s mom stated, making her a proud mom.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, Mahomes’ mom’s praise for his role as the sweetest dad came after Pat Mahomes Sr. paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Patrick Mahomes’s dad’s heartfelt tribute on Father’s Day

On Sunday, in an IG post, Pat Mahomes Sr. wished his son, showering his love for his son’s role as a great dad. “Happy Father’s Day, son,” he wrote. He also posted one of the adorable pictures from Patrick Mahomes’ recent photoshoot. It featured the NFL QB with his wife, Brittany, and his three kids. The family of five looked stunning in their matching white outfits. Moreover, Mahomes’s little girl stole the limelight with her cuteness, as she looked stunning, donning a denim romper that she carried over the white top. It was indeed a wholesome family gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Well, it is not the first time that Patrick received admiration for his dad’s duty. Pat Mahomes Sr. has previously emphasized how Patrick is embracing fatherhood and how he sees him as a great dad to his children. While Patrick seems determined to pass the legacy of his parents to his kids, his wife also highlighted his commitment to being a supportive and incredible dad to her children. She also emphasized the positive influence he has on his children.

“Happy Father’s Day to our rock! The most incredible, loyal, most fun dad everrrrrr! The way you love us is unmatched! You never let a day go by without letting these kids know how special they are! We love you,” Brittany mentioned in her IG post, adding a wonderful family picture. Father’s Day has become a special moment for the couple, as it not only helps them cherish their growing family but also marks their milestone from being high school sweethearts to sports royalty.