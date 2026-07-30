More Trouble For Panthers As 22-Year-Old Rookie Set To Miss Season After Being Carted Off Field With Concerning Injury

The Carolina Panthers haven’t even played a regular season snap, and they have already suffered one of the biggest setbacks of the summer. What appeared to be a knee injury that might sideline their 22-year-old promising rookie for a few weeks have instead ended his season before it even began.

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The Panthers’ third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Chris Brazzell, one of the franchise’s most intriguing young receivers will undergo a season ending surgery, according to The Athletic.

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“Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation.”

The entire thing went down on July 29, when the 22-year-old went down during a seven-on-seven drill. While running a route, Brazzell suddenly felt something “weird” in the knee. That’s when he felt a pop and sat down on the grass and had to be carted off the field. They took him out without putting any weight on his left leg.

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Coach Dave Canales noted that trainers rushed over immediately to evaluate him before he was carefully placed onto the back of a motorized cart and driven into the locker room.

Initial testing suggested a moderate lateral collateral ligament tear, which was supposed to sideline him for about eight weeks. However, Brazzell opted to travel to visit an outside orthopedic specialist. After taking a second medical opinion, doctors confirmed the situation is more serious than what they were expecting.

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Doctors confirmed he would require a season-ending surgery and was placed on injured reserve. As per them, relying on natural scar tissue could permanently damage his 4.37-second deep-threat speed and lateral agility. So the surgery was a no-brainer. This is sad news for the team as a whole.

Recruits are always high on energy, and with him gone, they will suffer a slight blow. At 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds, Brazzell possessed rare physical tools, which is why the Panthers chose him. He locked in a blistering 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Head coach Dave Canales praised his body control and diverse route tree.

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Back in his college days, Brazzell was one of the most explosive players Tennessee saw. Seeking to test his skills against elite SEC competition, Brazzell entered the transfer portal and committed to head coach Josh Heupel at the University of Tennessee ahead of the 2024 season.

While his 2024 campaign was a solid developmental year, his 2025 redshirt junior season gave his status as an NFL prospect a boost. He caught 62 passes for 1017 yards in the 2025 season and weaponized his 6-foot-4 frame in the red zone. With their first game on August 6, it is rare you find a roster not having their 4 main offensive line in the month of July.

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Right now, it seems like the Carolina Panthers are in a rather precarious situation heading into the season. Not just Brazzell; there are other instances, too, that all leave the reality pretty grim for them. Both starting tackles are out. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon, and right tackle Taylor Moton has a blood clot in his lung.

The injury plague has forced the Panthers to play an entire second-string offensive line. On the defensive side, projected breakout edge rusher Nic Scourton tore his ACL on Day 1 of camp, ending his season. So in many ways their roster seems to be doomed, but they still have some players to lead them.

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It features reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, rising star Jalen Coker, and a slimmed-down, highly motivated Xavier Legette looking to prove his first-round pedigree. The secondary remains entirely intact and elite. Led by Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn and a highly physical safety duo, the back end of the defense is strong enough to keep them in low-scoring games