Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of John Madden has drawn criticism since the first clip surfaced, largely because his voice didn’t match the late coach’s. Talk like that was bound to bring up one name in particular. Frank Caliendo is the first person many fans think of when a Madden impression comes up, so once Cage’s new film became the topic, it was only a matter of time before he was pulled in too. When that happened, he had a reaction ready on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is the most relevant I have ever been… and it’s for NOT doing something,” Frank Caliendo posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joke makes more sense once you know how Madden has landed. The film arrived on Amazon Prime Video on November 18, and the reviews have been rough. Most of the heat is aimed at Cage’s voice because Cage’s version barely resembles the sound of one of the NFL’s most familiar personalities.

Awful Announcing went as far as calling the whole movie a bomb. Amazon backed away from a theatrical release, and the film sits at 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cage talked about the role with The Hollywood Reporter, describing what it was like to take it on as someone who didn’t grow up watching sports. His answer sounded a lot like a defense of why the performance missed for so many viewers, and he used Caliendo’s name to explain his approach.

“That’s what acting’s about. I’m not an impressionist; I’m not Frank Caliendo. I lean more towards being a surrealist, meaning I like to get a concept of a personality and then dig deep and see what I can locate emotionally with my imagination and my psyche and filter it through the cadence and the appearance, within reason, of John Madden. I’m trying to give you an evocation, more or less, or an interpretation,” Cage said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to see why Caliendo came to mind. His take on the Hall of Famer and former Raiders head coach John Madden became one of the most popular recurring bits on MADtv from 2002 to 2007.

Madden was just one voice in his act. According to IMDb, he also does Jim Rome, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Andrew Rooney and Robin Williams, plus Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell. Of the men he is best known for imitating, he has said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love John Madden because he makes me feel smart,” Caliendo said.

Cage acknowledged that the voice didn’t come out quite right, but he preferred to give it his best effort rather than rely on AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I listened to his cadence; I located what I thought would be an interpretation within the realms of what was anatomically possible. I’m not going to let AI touch my voice or my appearance. I try to give you something which is an interpretation,” Cage added.

There’s an interesting wrinkle in all this. According to Bro Bible, Caliendo had actually offered to help with the voice. He said the filmmakers asked about a Zoom consultation, but he wanted to meet Cage in person instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said ‘no’ … but if I could go hang out with Cage, I’d give away some of the vocal recipe,” Caliendo wrote on social media. “I never heard back.”

Cage’s explanation is unlikely to sway many viewers who have already made up their minds about the film.