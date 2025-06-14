Mother of Two, Kirk Cousins’ Wife Announces New Addition to Family Amid Undecided Atlanta Future

Julie Cousins and Kirk Cousins’ story is far more layered than what meets the eye. From homeschooling in Georgia to operating a charitable foundation and even purchasing a golf course in Michigan, their life off the field speaks to intentional living. The couple and their household have a longstanding love for rescue animals. Judge for yourself: they fostered as many as seven dogs in 18 months before adopting some, including Bentley; their Labradoodle, Abe, and history of fostering dogs lay the groundwork that reveals their value-driven lifestyle. The Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation, co-founded by the couple, directs their philanthropic passions.

It’s been a roller-coaster of an offseason for the Cousins family! Julie is a Georgia native who moved to Atlanta after Kirk signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons last year. The change was massive to settle into, but it has had more positive effects than negative ones.

Now, Julie has welcomed two new family members into the Cousins’ household, and quite frankly, they seem ‘paw-fect.’ On her Instagram story, the mother of two, Cooper (8) and Turner (6), Julie shared a video of two kittens, one ginger and one white with brown and black patches, play fighting with each other and sending her fans into glee.

She announced that she will be fostering the two kittens as she wrote, “FOSTERING THESE GIRLIES THIS SUMMER!” Amid the uncertain times of Kirk at the Falcons, Julie’s efforts to keep the intensity and pressure in check are a massive contribution. The couple thrives on giving love and providing for their loved ones, and maybe that is where the family’s purpose is driven. But can it remedy the controversy around Kirk’s future with the Falcons amid his trade rumors?

Kirk Cousins may remain in Atlanta, but as Michael Penix Jr.’s Backup

After the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers, the chances of Cousins playing for the Steelers became slim. Even though the Falcons handed Kirk a four-year, $180 million check, Raheem Morris opted to start Michael Penix Jr. under center. And with most teams full of QBs for the coming season, the choices for Cousins diminished.

Veteran analyst and NFL insider, Tom Pelissero, while on the Rich Eisen Show, suggested that despite trade rumors, Kirk Cousins might be content with staying in Atlanta as Michael Penix Jr.’s backup, but primarily due to his current contract and family ties in the city. He said, “the caution that I would lend to that is the deeper into it that we get, the further into training camp and the preseason, the more that Kirk Cousins, a guy who is due this money, regardless of whether he’s playing or not, and has family in Atlanta and is raising his kids in Atlanta, might be pretty reluctant to go.”

Pelissero further added, “We’ll be talking about Kirk Cousins a lot once injuries inevitably hit that position. But we really now are into territory with Aaron Rodgers agreeing with the Steelers where Kirk Cousins might be the Falcons backup unless and until an opportunity arises through injury or otherwise for him to actually step in the lineup and play football for the Falcons again.”

According to Pelissero, the only way Kirk will play in the future is when inevitable injuries occur and the team needs a replacement. And it seems that Cousins is exploring a team-first mentality.

He is choosing financial security, family stability, and a familiar environment in Atlanta over a potential trade.