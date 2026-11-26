The rift between Troy Aikman and Joe Buck over their contracts has raised questions about how the duo will work together in the 2027 Super Bowl. But Jimmy Pitaro may be to blame for the mess.

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“But with this very public situation, this is disappointing,” Sage Steele said on The Sage Steele Show. “That’s the word he used, that he’s disappointed about the timing and the media coverage and that he’s frustrated. Guess what, Mr. President? This is on you and your staff. Maybe that is Burke Magnus right now, who I believe is one in the middle of all these negotiations. But this is completely self-inflicted because you didn’t have a conversation ahead of time.

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“You didn’t talk to Troy Aikman to say, “You know what? We love you. We’re going to move in a different direction. We’re going to keep your boy that you’ve been with for 25 years now, Joe Buck, to the tune of over $100 million. But we’re done. They decided to take the easy way out, to hope that everybody could just keep it a secret as long as possible.”

This came after Pitaro admitted that he was unhappy about the feud becoming public just before ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast.

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“Disappointing, don’t like the timing, obviously, either,” Pitaro said at Sports Business Journal’s Media Innovators conference. “But again, they are professionals, and if you watch the broadcast, you’re seeing a very high-quality production.”

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It all started because of their contract situations. Joe Buck has already secured a new six-year, $108 million contract with ESPN, earning around $18 million annually. Troy Aikman also earns $18 million a year under his five-year, $90 million deal signed in 2022, but his contract is set to expire after Super Bowl 61 in February 2027. Unlike Buck, Aikman has not received a contract extension so far, leaving his future with ESPN uncertain.

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The tension between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman became more serious after reports of an argument before the October 12 Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Buck confronted Aikman by asking, “You are not going to f—ing talk to me?” He later told his partner, “I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.”

The disagreement reportedly started because both broadcasters had different views about changes happening behind the scenes at ESPN. Buck believed the frequent changes in producers and directors were happening because Aikman allegedly shouted at members of the production crew.

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However, Aikman suspected that Buck was actually responsible for those changes. This difference in opinion added to the growing tension between the longtime partners. Aikman felt betrayed, adding, “I just never thought you’d do it to me.”

Before the game, Jimmy Pitaro had a tense, one-hour meeting with Troy Aikman to discuss the problems between him and Joe Buck. During the conversation, Pitaro asked Aikman, “Could you still work with Joe?” Aikman said he could continue working with Buck despite their differences.

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But despite that conversation, the two ended up having a tense argument.

Troy Aikman took another dig at Joe Buck during his appearance on Dallas radio station 96.7 The Ticket (KTCK-FM). Host George Dunham invited Aikman to the studio because co-host Craig Miller was away.

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Aikman made a sarcastic comment about Buck, saying, “Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth.” He then turned the joke toward Dunham and asked, “I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show.”

What makes the situation worse is that their long-standing partnership has been affected. Both have worked together since 2002, starting at FOX before joining ESPN in 2022.

Now, with Aikman’s contract situation still hanging, let’s wait and see how things work out for the network ahead of the Super Bowl.