“My Bad”: Lamar Jackson Apologizes After Postgame Incident Following Ravens’ Last-Second FG Win Over Cowboys

In a topsy-turvy game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens came out with a 34-31 victory, lighting up Brazil with a “Siu” celebration. However, superstar Lamar Jackson issued an apology after an incident happened on the sidelines following Tyler Loop’s heroics.

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“Naw that’s my boi my bad Rakai it was a lot of excitement going on🙏🏾💜💯💯,” Jackson wrote on X after a post went viral with Jackson ignoring a social media influencer and YouTuber, RaKai, as he was chanting his name. Jackson, though, went straight down the tunnel, unable to hear RaKai’s screams amid the roaring crowd that enjoyed the 56-yard field goal scored by Loop.

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With the Cowboys scoring a 23-yard field goal thanks to Brandon Aubrey, many thought the game would go to overtime with the scores tied at 31-31. But Jackson and Loop had other plans. Aubrey had a touchback, and newly appointed Ravens coach Jesse Minter went on to let Jackson throw a pass with just seven seconds remaining in the game. The Ravens were on the 35-yard line with Jackson throwing a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Zay Flowers over the middle, which he caught and went down instantly.

With just one second left, Jackson immediately called for a timeout.

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“Everyone was on the same timing,” Jackson said. “Zay ran a great route, and I just had to deliver the baby. He caught it, and as soon as he got down, I said, ‘Please see me, ref,’ and he did.”

This is where the Ravens played all their cards, betting on Loop to pull off a miracle. And Loop didn’t disappoint at all, hitting the 56-yard field goal and ending up doing popular soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siu” celebration at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

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“I had no doubt in my mind,” Jackson said of Loop scoring the field goal. “You know, I prayed to Jesus; I prayed to God. I feel like we already won. I couldn’t show it, but I got all my faith in him right now. I was saying on the sideline (to Loop), like, ‘Your legacy is starting now,’ because I felt like he’d been facing adversity. I said, ‘What a way to start your legacy in Brazil. And he finished the rest. Shoutout to special teams, shoutout to Loop.”

The adversity that Jackson referenced came last year in the last second of the last game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Loop failed to score a field goal, resulting in the Ravens missing a spot in the playoffs.

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In the end, the Ravens took home a win in the most outstanding fashion possible, but RaKai couldn’t meet Jackson. However, he did receive star wide receiver Flowers’ football cleats after the game, which would be a great souvenir, especially with Flowers being involved in the last seven-second drive.

This also became the first multi-play, game-winning drive that was less than eight seconds since 2001, according to Stathead, and Loop enjoyed every bit of this moment, with his teammates also lifting him on his shoulders to celebrate the win.

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“We’ve talked a lot this season about being the best when your best is needed,” Loop said. “And there’s been a lot of adversity, been a lot of stuff that’s happened between the end of last season and now. And it’s been a pleasure to have teammates like these guys and the rest of the locker room kind of stand behind me and support me.”

In what was surely one of the wildest games of the season so far, Jackson still showed humility by apologizing to RaKai for not seeing him. The Ravens are now up 2-1 and will face one of the league’s worst teams so far, the Tennessee Titans, who are 0-3 so far.