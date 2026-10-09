“My Bags Are Getting Searched”: FOX’s Erin Andrews Pulled Aside by Airport Security After Rams-Eagles Game

Erin Andrews has covered some of the biggest games in the NFL, but getting to her next destination can sometimes be a challenge of its own. After the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the FOX Sports sideline reporter found herself racing through the airport with her group, only to be held up when security stopped to inspect her belongings.

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Andrews shared the chaotic story on Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the podcast she co-hosts with Charissa Thompson.

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“But then I’m the last one because I’m like, ‘Everybody go. My bags are getting searched, and we’re not just looking for… there’s something in their metal.’ They’re holding up my Invisalign, scanning it. I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s Invisalign,'” Andrews said on the podcast.

Andrews narrated the story with an urgency reminiscent of the pressure she and her crew were facing at the time. They were already late to reach the airport, having gotten to the car supposed to take them there from the stadium only 15 minutes before boarding. The troupe had already begun thinking of contingency plans, like going to the Newark Airport.

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“We got to the airport, and it is boarding before we get through TSA,” Andrews added.

Despite the delay, Andrews and her group made it to the flight. By the time they arrived, boarding had reached Zone 6. She celebrated the fact that they had made it, saying, “We made it. They were boarding zone six by the time we made it. Goonies, never say die.”

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Andrews said she and a travel companion named Dean were racing to make their flight when her bags were held up for a search. She said the “touchless” option was closed at that hour, and the security line still forced them to zigzag through its lanes even though they were the only ones in it.

“We were sprinting,” Andrews added. “And I’m maneuvering, you know, the carry-on with the large annoying bag in the middle of it. I even did a little spin. Yeah. I was really proud. I was telling the old gals at Pilates today.”

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Airports are familiar territory for Andrews, who has described herself on an earlier episode of the same podcast as someone who thrives in travel chaos. Being a sideline reporter, she has to travel to stadiums across the country throughout the season.

“I THRIVE in that situation. In an airport, give me 10 minutes. I can get you a beverage and potentially an appetizer. And you’re at the gate ready to board.”

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Earlier that day, Andrews worked the game from the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field in an all-black rain suit, holding an umbrella while reporting for FOX, and shared the look in an “Instagram vs reality” post on Tuesday.

The Rams rallied from a 20-10 deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles, with Rams running back Kyren Williams scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns and finishing with 80 rushing yards.

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The Rams scored on fourth-quarter drives of 98 and 79 yards, the second capped by Williams’ seven-yard TD run with just over a minute left. The win moved Los Angeles to 2-2 and was Rams head coach Sean McVay’s first against Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Philadelphia went 0-for-12 on third-down efficiency and failed to score in the second half. The Eagles also lost running back Saquon Barkley to a hamstring injury in the first quarter and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to a knee injury in the third quarter.

For Andrews, the postgame rush nearly ruined her plans to reach her next stop. But what should have been a straightforward trip through the airport turned into a story worth sharing after the weekend’s football was over.

