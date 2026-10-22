“My Botox Is Gone”: FOX Host Erin Andrews Shares ‘Side Effect’ of Being Around Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has a fan in FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews, even though interviewing him has caused her to maybe book her Botox appointment earlier than planned.

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“How do you not like him? I just smile,” Andrews told Charissa Thompson on the Calm Down podcast. “Like my Botox is gone when I listen to him because I’m smiling so hard my face hurts. He is just absolutely so wonderful to be around. I was going to say adorable, but I could see the headline. ‘Erin Andrews calls Josh Allen adorable.’ But he’s adorable.”

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During her podcast, Andrews was talking about how she prepared to take an interview with Allen, and then opened up about how the interview happened and why it made her appreciate Allen so much.

“They came off of the win versus LA, and they were going to hunker down and go over some things here heading into week six. And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do this. Sit down.’ Come on, Josh Allen. You are so sweet. And I was so appreciative. And you said it after the interview, and I really am grateful for that.”

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Allen has always been known for having jokes and pranks ready on hand, with a jolly personality off the field. He has pulled pranks on tight end Dawson Knox and running back Ray Davis, dating back to 2019 and 2024, respectively. Linebacker Bradley Chubb said that Allen jokes all the time, saying, “Him joking? Every day. Nonstop.” Knox admitted it as well, saying that Allen helps to keep things “light” when he’s on the sideline.

Josh Allen is a treat for the media. On the Like a Farmer podcast, he was asked about what he would change about the New Highmark Stadium. He hummed, gazed up for quite a few seconds, and looked back at the host. Allen then said, “Oh, probably not,” with a cheeky smile, also earning a chuckle from host Pat Spinosa.

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The act was a harmless dig at the lack of a full roof in the Bills’ new home.

In a more recent instance, Josh Allen was asked in a press conference about his smiling while continuing to power through a run play as Rams defenders tried their best to stop him.

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“I mean sometimes you kinda black out a little bit,” he said. “I love football, I love being the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills. I’m living out my dream job and, you know, going out there on the second and long play, finding a way to pick up the first with my legs, which doesn’t happen a lot on second and, you know, 15 plus. Those are just the plays that, I don’t know, that they feel good. And sometimes you can’t help but smile.”

Ask Josh Allen anything (within limits, of course), and you’ll get an answer.

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While Andrews talked about Allen’s personality on her podcast, Allen shared an emotional moment with Andrews. During her interview with Allen, Andrews asked how his and actor Hailee Steinfeld’s baby girl, Harper, changed Allen in ways he didn’t expect. The couple welcomed their first child in April, 2026.

“As a man, you have a daughter; it does make you a little softer. It makes you a little more affectionate. I’m more emotional and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry. Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this,” Allen said in the interview.

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Josh Allen has always carried this infectious personality with him, and it is one of the many reasons why he has so many fans. You just can’t help it if you meet him.