“My Ear Hurt”: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Olivia Shares Painful Update Ahead of Bengals’ Week 4 Game

Some commitments really hurt. And for Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, it’s her ear piercing that’s giving her trouble.

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“Update on my ear piercings: the bottom one is WAY more painful/ sensitive than my cartilage, and I wasn’t expecting that,” Ponton said on her IG story. “I keep waking up in the middle of the night, sleeping on my bad side, and I think that’s making my ear hurt even more. But so far the cartilage is healing beautiful.”

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Ponton has an interesting story about her ear piercing. In a YouTube video she shared in March, she revealed how her mother, who was the kind to not let their daughter get a belly button piercing, set up a system with her.

“I ran track growing up, so my mother and I made this kind of little game,” Ponton said. “The lower the time, the more piercings I was allowed to get on my ears. I specifically ran the 400 meters. So if my time got below a 101, I could get a piercing. Talk about motivation. Once I hit 101, I got my second hole. One minute flat, I got my third. Don’t think I ever broke a minute flat.”

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When she moved to Los Angeles after graduating, she got more piercings in her ears, and one in her septum.

Olivia Ponton is a model and creator who has made a name for herself in fashion. She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2022, and has worked with brands like Victoria’s Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, Coach, SKIMS, Ralph Lauren, Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, and Steve Madden.

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With so many major fashion brands on her résumé, keeping her fashion game strong remains a key part of Ponton’s career.

These days, however, Ponton usually wears just one pair of earrings to complement her looks. But until the problem in her ear resolves, wearing jewelry might be a little difficult.

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Right now, she has a solid social media presence with 2.7 million followers on Instagram, 7.4 million on TikTok, and 146k subscribers on YouTube.

Along with that, her dating life is also pretty much in the limelight; news of her involvement with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow came to light.

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Recently, Ponton and Burrow were seen sitting on the ground during a Bengals practice session. This marked the first time that the two were seen together in a team setting.

Ponton and Burrow have been rumored to be together for at least two years now, having been seen together in multiple events. Their relationship became more apparent when police records mentioned Ponton during the time Burrow’s house was burglarized.

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Since then, the two have been spotted multiple times. In 2025, Burrow and Ponton were spotted getting out of the same van at the Miami Grand Prix, and they were also seen leaving The Carlyle Hotel at the same time after the Met Gala.

Olivia Ponton also attended the Flag Football Classic earlier this year, cheering for Burrow, who was playing. She and the quarterback also attended the Kentucky Oaks race in 2026.

With Burrow ready to face the Jaguars in Week 4, let’s see if we can get a glimpse of her on the sideline.