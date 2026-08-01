“My Forearms Are Bleeding”: Charissa Thompson Opens Up About Painful Incident at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

When Fox sportscaster Charissa Thompson showed up to Madison Square Garden on 3rd July for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s big day, she donned a look that turned heads right away – a nude, bejeweled gown full of crystal gemstones. But that gorgeous fit demanded, quite literally, a blood sacrifice.

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When she sat down with fellow Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews for their Calm Down podcast’s episode 417, Erin called Charissa a “crystal princess.” But Charissa then detailed the ordeal that dress put her through, and it wasn’t pretty.

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“This dress was great,” Charissa said. “However, you know there’s prongs on the jewel like a ring, right? Like a setting. The prongs, they were holding in all of the individual jewels, which is great, and the dress was super heavy, and I love the way it looked and everything. However, halfway through the night, I’m looking, and my forearms are bleeding. Bleeding!

“I was like, ‘What is going on here?’ It was because every time I went on the side, which, by the way, there was a lot of movements cause I like to be on the dance floor. It was scraping the prongs on my arms, and so it was like slicing them open, and it was also slicing Steve’s tuxedo open because each prong would grab a little bit of his tuxedo.”

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 03: TNF television host Charissa Thompson watches from the sidelines during the Thursday evening NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 03 Buccaneers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532410031290

Charissa’s partner, Steven Cundari, donned all black as if to let Charissa shine in contrast. But not only did Charissa hurt herself; she also damaged his tux at what is now being called the ‘Royal Wedding.’ On the podcast, Charissa even held up her arm to the camera to show Erin. While it wasn’t visible clearly there, Erin noted that Charissa’s arms were “banged up.” But even with this ordeal, Charissa’s biggest regret remains ruining Steven’s tuxedo.

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“When you get a little run in a shirt or something, and that just pulls,” Charissa added, “and now it has disrupted the whole look for Steve, which was a really nice tux. I owe him a tux because – by the way, he’s so appropriate. He would never say that. But we know my man was excited about his tux. And by the end of the night, I’m seeing these strings all over. My arms are bleeding. But guess what? Worth it.”

The wedding itself brought about 1,000 guests together across music, media, Hollywood, and the sports industries. Renowned actor Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, with stars like Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, and Sabrina Carpenter in attendance alongside Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and many, many more. The spectacle was so big that NFL legend Pat McAfee called it “the greatest night of all time,” and it even had Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes busting moves on the dance floor.

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For Charissa Thompson, the “worth it” statement stands on its own. But even if she’s okay with a little blood loss, she has promised Steven a brand new tux.