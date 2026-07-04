“My Invite to Travis & Taylor’s Wedding Never Came”: Former Chiefs QB Surprised After Being Left Off Kelce’s Guest List

Former Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel has known Travis Kelce since the latter joined the league. This was much before Kelce became the celebrity he is today after beginning a relationship with Taylor Swift. So when the guest list for the Madison Square Garden ceremony came together, Daniel figured his name would be on it somewhere. However, he wasn’t.

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“Can’t believe my invite to Taylor & Travis’ wedding never came… Feels like throwing Travis Kelce his first NFL TD should’ve at least earned me a seat at the kids’ table 😂” Chase Daniel posted on X.

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This pass was recorded in the 2014 preseason, in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kelce put himself on the map with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Daniel, and the rest is history.

It is now official that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, as confirmed by the pop star’s representation. The news was also announced on the screens outside Madison Square Garden, which displayed ‘JUST&T MARRIED!’

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According to a statement from her rep, Taylor’s brother stood in as her man of honor. Travis’s brother Jason was given the best man duties. Adam Sandler, a close friend of the couple, officiated the wedding. Around 1,000 guests filled the building, and Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw were both expected to perform (per The New York Times).

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But there was also a guest list that said much more. That’s why former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel made a humorous mention on social media of not being invited to this event. This guest list was certainly carefully curated.

Doors opened at 3 p.m., and stars started rolling in through a drive-through tent built just for the occasion. Hugh Grant showed up. So did Ethan Hawke, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Eric Stonestreet, and Dakota Johnson.

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Sports fans had plenty to watch for as well. George Kittle was also a guest, along with Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly. Kareem Hunt and Mike Vrabel were also part of the football contingent. Baker Mayfield and Cooper Kupp were spotted leaving their hotels, according to ESPN. Sports broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are also reported to have attended the wedding.

The romance between Swift and Kelce went public in 2023, while the engagement happened more than two years later, on August 26, 2025. They announced the engagement with a picture of Kelce kneeling with a caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ”

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Now, this is no longer just a caption.