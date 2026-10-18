“My Mouth Was Numb”: Female NFL Network Reporter Taylor Bisciotti Opens Up on Struggles Covering Titans’ AFC Championship Game in 2020

Playoff games are a true test for NFL players. Held in the freezing month of January, braving the cold becomes nearly an extreme sport. It also bests the dutiful media personnel on the field, bringing the game to fans back home, including NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti

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Bisciotti was assigned to cover the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans AFC Championship game, which was held on January 19, 2020. On the She Knows Ball podcast, Bisciotti recalled her experience.

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While Titans fans were gearing up for a shot at the Super Bowl, the NFL Network reporter was freezing on Nashville’s Broadway, trying to do her job as fierce winds left her struggling to speak on camera. She described the area as a “wind tunnel.”

Forget breaking down the game. Just getting through a live report without her mouth going numb was a challenge of its own. She was also covering a downtown watch party that day, and the weather made the assignment far harder than the game itself.

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“I bought a hat off of a random fan that was just like going in and out of the bar, just really quickly, because nobody was outside for this thing,” she said. “My producer, who was supposed to stay out there with me, and one of my best friends who lives in Nashville, she was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll come watch.’ Oh no, she couldn’t watch. It was such a windstorm. It was like below [freezing], I don’t even know what the temperature was. My lips were blue, my nose was bright red, I bought a hat off of somebody, and my mouth was numb, so it was just not a winning combo. I’ll never forget that game.”

Forecasts called for Sunday highs stuck in the 30s. Bisciotti explained why she had expected a very different scene.

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“Yes, and of all places… one, I’m always cold. Like, I’m perpetually cold, so I’m a baby as it is. But it was in Nashville. The Titans were in the AFC Championship Game, and I can’t even remember I think they were playing in Kansas City but it was a watch party, and so they shut down Broadway. And there were supposed to be tons of fans out and about. I mean, it was the first time that they had been to the playoffs in Lord knows how long, and it was the AFC Championship Game.”

The Titans had arrived as the first No. 6 seed to reach a conference championship game since 2010. Inside Arrowhead Stadium, they looked poised to pull off another playoff upset, taking a 10-0 lead. In the second quarter, Ryan Tannehill connected with Dennis Kelly for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 17-7.

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But Patrick Mahomes got to work for a Kansas City comeback, rushing for a 27-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the first half to put the Chiefs ahead 21-17.

Kansas City extended its lead in the second half with a Damien Williams touchdown run and Mahomes’ 60-yard TD pass to Sammy Watkins, sealing a 35-24 victory and a place in Super Bowl LIV.

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Mahomes finished with 294 passing yards and 53 rushing yards, while star and then-Titans RB Derrick Henry was held to 69 yards on 19 carries.

The win sent Kansas City to the Super Bowl, while Tennessee finished its season one game short of the same stage.

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Bisciotti, who is the niece of Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, attended the University of Georgia. She worked as a sideline reporter for ESPN and the SEC Network and hosted for Sporting News before joining NFL Network, so outdoor broadcasts are nothing new for her. Still, the Broadway watch party left an impression strong enough that she brought it up years later.