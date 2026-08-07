“My Professional Idol”: Mike Tomlin Pays Special Tribute to Fired NBC Analyst on NFL TV Debut

Long before Mike Tomlin became a Super Bowl-winning fixture in Pittsburgh, he was a young college coach who almost hung up on the man who would change his life. Making his debut on NBC’s NFL coverage, Tomlin took a powerful detour from game analysis to pay tribute to Tony Dungy. After all, his exit opened the doors for Tomlin to kickstart his new venture.

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“The man who taught me so many lessons,” Tomlin wrote on X. “My professional idol, @TonyDungy.”

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In March 2026, the Hall of Fame coach confirmed that NBC informed him he would not return as an analyst on Football Night in America after 17 seasons. Mike Tomlin was then hired by NBC in his place after he stepped away from the Steelers following last season.

Coming to the social media post, it was a direct response to a clip shared by NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The clip featured Tomlin singing praise of Dungy. Branding the former NBC analyst as his “professional blueprint,” Tomlin recollected an incident from February 2001.

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It was a time when he was still a defensive backs coach at the University of Cincinnati. But soon, he received a call from Dungy’s assistant, asking him to appear for an interview for the secondary job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Tomlin initially believed that it was just a prank by one of his friends. He was en route to a high school and told the assistant to call him an hour later. When the other side called back, it was Tony Dungy on the phone.

“After I finished apologizing profusely, I had an opportunity to get to know this man,” he recalled. “What an unbelievable man. I had the pleasure of working for him, and not only seeing him in a professional light, but just seeing the man that he is. He was very nurturing to a young coach like me. I certainly stand on his shoulders. And I am so thankful I had an opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder with my professional idol.”

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That fateful 2001 phone call served as the gateway to Tomlin’s NFL journey. Dungy introduced him to the nuances of professional football and the legendary “Tampa 2” defensive scheme. Tomlin proved that Dungy’s belief in him was well placed. Although Dungy departed for the Indianapolis Colts the following season, the duo continued to maintain their bond.

Following successful stints in Tampa Bay and later as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, Tomlin was hired as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007.

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Meanwhile, Dungy led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2007. It made him the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl in NFL history.

Now, as Mike Tomlin steps into the spotlight of NFL broadcasting, he remains grounded in the lessons taught by his earliest NFL mentor. After all, it was only after Dungy’s exit from NBC that Tomlin found a way for his new venture.