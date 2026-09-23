“My QB Is More Clutch Than Yours”: Jalen Hurts’ Mom Sends Strong Message to Jeffrey Simmons and Co. After Last-Second Win Against Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles came down to Nashville with a sea of green to rally against the Tennessee Titans. But defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons turned up the heat with what looked like a dig at quarterback Jalen Hurts. After the 24-20 victory over the Titans, Hurts’ mother, Pamela, fired back.

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“Hey, you know I gotta say this with my whole chest: my QB be more clutch than yours,” she said in a TikTok video.

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Ahead of the game, Simmons said the Titans needed to make Hurts “be a QB” if they wanted to beat the Eagles. He also added that Hurts needed to be contained in the pocket and Tennessee needed to limit his run game. But Hurts responded on the field and helped Philadelphia secure the win.

He completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

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One of his best moments came with just nine seconds left in the fourth quarter, when Hurts found Darius Cooper for a 3-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 24-20 lead. In that last drive, Hurts went 6-for-8 for 61 yards.

Hurts also made NFL history with the Eagles’ win over the Titans. According to Elias Sports, he is now one of only two quarterbacks to win his first six career road openers.

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Through the first two games of the 2026 season, Hurts has completed 64.5% of his passes for 467 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also been effective with his legs, rushing for 62 yards on 12 carries.

After the win, Hurts made sure he gave it back to Simmons, too.

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“You started that s—,” Hurts said in a postgame interview with a smile. “I had to finish it.”

After the game, Simmons clarified what he actually meant when he said it about Hurts.

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“He’s a Super Bowl MVP,” Simmons said during a postgame interview. “That wasn’t no shot at Jalen. The thing was, if we could keep him in the pocket and eliminate him from scrambling and running, making him go sideways, we could be successful, especially getting them to third down.

“We saw Jalen would try to make something happen downfield and take off running. You see it all over his tape. That was my point of making Jalen Hurts stay in the pocket and just be a quarterback. It wasn’t, ‘Oh, he can’t be a quarterback in the pocket.’”

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Simmons’ concern was understandable because Hurts can hurt defenses with his legs. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky ranked him as the sixth-best NFL quarterback in rushing ability, while also placing him No. 10 in decision-making. This shows that Hurts can impact a game in different ways, not just through his passing.

Stats add up to the hype even more. In 2025, Hurts threw for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 421 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also completed 64.8% of his passes. Many believed that Hurts has had the help of better support in the offense these past years, but he did not against the Titans this year. And yet, he persevered.

In two minutes, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles entered a “flow state,” according to The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena. The quarterback added a 20-yard gain in a pass to Dontayvion Wicks, a remarkable pass even under huge pressure from Tennessee, and a throw to DeVonta Smith to put the Eagles in scoring contention.

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After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Jalen Hurts gameplay.

“Jalen’s commitment to continuing to get better,” Sirianni said post-game. “[He has] won so many games [and] has been so productive, and he still is the first one to [ask], ‘What can I do better and how can I give us even a better chance to win?’ I think it speaks volumes to Jalen and his preparation and the things he works on and how he is just always, always, always searching to get better.”

Now, it will be interesting to see if he is able to maintain the same pace against the Bears or not.