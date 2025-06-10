Myles Garrett Sends Strong Message to Browns for Ditching Nick Chubb After Open Challenge to Aaron Rodgers

“It’s part of the game, part of the business, so you get used to it. But at the end of the day, I think everyone, personally, just wants to be there for his boys. I think it’s deeper than just business, it’s a brotherhood.” With these bittersweet words, seven-year veteran Nick Chubb now looks forward to creating a new brotherhood with a brand new destination. But his absence still rings loud in the Browns’ locker room. But no one misses the veteran RB more than Myles Garrett, who has spent almost his entire career playing alongside Chubb. Looking at Chubb’s future in the league, Garrett has also spoken up about what it means to not have Chubb with them.

To say Nick Chubb has had a bad couple of seasons is a major understatement. A torn MCL and a damaged ACL sidelined him back in 2023 in week 2. But one season-ending injury later, the guy came back. Coming off the injury reserve in week 7 of the 2024 season, it wasn’t long before the bad luck came trailing back again. In the week 15 game against the Chiefs, Chubb broke his foot in the third quarter, and that marked the end of yet another season. As the Browns saw their RB being carted off the field again, the curtain seemed to have closed on his time with the browns. And as the offseason began this year, Chubb found himself without a contract. As Chubb now joins a new team, his absence rings the loudest with Myles Garrett, who has tried his best to keep Chubb on the team.

In the minicamp presser, Myles Garrett made himself heard loud and clear. His message? “I love Nick, and I think a lot of the guys who are in this locker room still feel the same way as I do.” Seeing Chubb injured repeatedly wasn’t easy for the team. As Garrett put it, “It crushed us to see him get injured, have to battle through, and then it happened again.” But Chubbs has another chance with the Houston Texans. And Garrett is happy his career isn’t over, “Happy to see him still able to play, still able to do his thing. I want to see him go back to being the player that he was and have a smile on his face. Continue to, you know, ball out.” With the Texans, Chubb will have another shot at showing the kind of explosiveness people have associated with him over the years.

Myles Garrett had been very vocal in trying to keep Nick Chubb with the Browns. He was in talks with Browns GM Andrew Berry for a way to “get him back here.” Garret explained Chubb’s absence was an “emotional blow”, but the team is looking ahead into the new season. If he crosses paths with his Chubb on the gridiron this year, it will be as rivals. And Garrett will not go easy. “If we play him, I hope to punish him, but if seeing him on TV, just playing on Sundays or Mondays or whenever it is, I’m going to be happy for him because he’s able to play this game, and that’s a privilege.” But Nick Chubbs is not the only guy Garrett will be pumped to face this year. He’s also issued a challenge for the newly minted Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers going into the new season.

Myles Garrett’s challenge for A-Rod

While facing off against Nick Chubb on the gridiron might be a bit difficult for Myles Garett, he certainly won’t take it lightly. But throwing challenges to veterans, on the other hand, is a no-brainer. When asked about the possibility of facing off against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, Myles Garret didn’t hold back. With a smirk, he issued a stark warning to the veteran. The warning? “I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard.”

As per the NFL schedule, the Browns will be set to take on the Steelers on October 12th, the 6th week of the season. But that’s not the only chance Myles Garrett will get against A-Rod. There’s another matchup in week 17, shortly before the new year arrives. With two showdowns lined up, it will be interesting to see what plays Aaron Rodgers calls to subdue the clear threat that a player like Myles Garett poses for the Steelers. Garrett is in peak shape as he gears up this season. And as for A-Rod, he will have to get in sync with the new team to maximize conversions. Not exactly an Aaron Rodgers in his prime, but the face off will certainly be one to watch.

When the season comes around, there’s a lot riding on A-Rod. And with players like Myles Garrett throwing open challenges to him, it will certainly be interesting to see how the landscape of AFC North turns out as these veterans go head-to-head. The Steelers or the Browns, which team are you rooting for?