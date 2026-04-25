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Myles Garrett’s Olympic Gold Medalist Girlfriend Chloe Kim Turns Heads On Red Carpet

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Apr 25, 2026 | 3:24 PM EDT

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Myles Garrett’s Olympic Gold Medalist Girlfriend Chloe Kim Turns Heads On Red Carpet

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Apr 25, 2026 | 3:24 PM EDT

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The Cleveland Browns’ defensive end, Myles Garrett, has been in the headlines for not having a face-to-face meeting with new head coach Todd Monken. He once again managed to grab the attention, but not for any NFL-related issue. Recently, he attended the TIME100 Gala with his girlfriend, Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim. Her fashion sense and dress were turning heads on the red carpet.

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“The way Myles Garrett is looking at girlfriend Chloe Kim as she poses on the TIME100 Gala carpet,” posted by Page Six as a caption to the video of Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim together.

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Kim was wearing a glittering pink dress, with a silver necklace and earrings. She had a smile on her face and looked as gorgeous as ever. The event was on April 23, which was also her birthday. It was the perfect occasion to dress up. As she was posing for the cameras, one of the cameras shifted to Garrett, who was standing nearby. Fully dressed in black, Garrett also had a smile and watched how graceful Kim looked. After a few snaps, she asked the DE to join her.

It has been only a few months since they began dating. They were first romantically linked in May 2025. Later in November, they officially confirmed that they were in a relationship with a public sideline kiss.

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Both of them have supported each other’s careers and share a love for gaming and anime. While Kim calls Garrett a “video game nerd,” she also plays to relax her mind. The couple also attended the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, where Kim was a presenter. They have been pretty active on social media, posting about each other.

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When the snowboarder bought a pink car, Garrett posted a picture of them together, congratulating her. He wore a custom jacket with Chloe Kim’s face on it while supporting his girlfriend during the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Besides, career-wise, they have also been pretty successful.

Kim won a silver medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe during the Winter Olympics. It was a great achievement for her as she was battling a dislocated shoulder injury sustained just a month before the Games. She previously won gold medals during the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

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As for the seven-time All-Pro, he broke the all-time sack record in a single NFL season. Previously, it was 22.5 sacks, produced by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Garrett recorded 23 sacks last season. So, besides being one of the hottest sports couples, they are likely one of the most successful as well. Although they are both great in their respective fields, it was Kim who shone at the TIME100 Gala.

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Fans were going head over heels for Chloe Kim on social media

Chloe Kim was one of the stars on the red carpet. The cameras couldn’t stop clicking her pictures. As soon as the snaps hit the internet, it did not take too long to reach a lot of people. Likewise, it gained a lot of traction, and fans were pouring their hearts out. The fans marveled at the Olympian’s appearance.

“She looks amazing, and they are glowing together,” commented a fan.

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The fans kept commenting about how pretty she looked at the red carpet. “She is pretty! ” wrote a fan.

Kim’s pink dress stole the show. It went with her so well. The fans noticed it and commented on it as well. “You look FABULOUS in that color! ” wrote another fan.

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Besides just praising Kim, many people also said that she and Garrett looked great together. “Stunning woman and beautiful couple,” commented another user.

It was a treat for Chloe Kim’s fans to see her in that stunning dress. On top of that, the Cleveland Browns‘ star was also with her, which led to fans showing their love towards the couple.

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Priyanko Chakraborty is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, known for delivering trend-driven, data-rich stories that tap directly into what fans are thinking in the moment. With four years of experience across sports and entertainment writing, he blends meticulous research with a strong sense of narrative flow, turning complex on-field action into compelling, accessible analysis. A lifelong football fan, Priyanko has followed the league with passion and precision for years. Jayden Reed’s two-touchdown performance against the Eagles in 2024 remains one of his favorite modern NFL moments. At EssentiallySports, Priyanko specializes in transforming stats into stories and game moments into meaningful insights.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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