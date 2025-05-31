National Reporter Bashes Justin Herbert After Chargers QB Ranked Over Dak Prescott in QB List

When Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Joe Milton III, who just arrived in Dallas Cowboys after the trade from the Patriots, the head coach brought Dak Prescott into the talks. The 51-year-old revealed that everyone’s figuring things out, including the injured QB. “I think Dak is in the developmental phase. That sounds crazy for a guy who has played that much, but there are things that we are tweaking with Dak,” Schottenheimer said. He didn’t go deep into what those tweaks are, but one thing’s obvious: after last year’s season-ending injury, Prescott’s been battling more than just recovery. And while he’s healing, his ranking’s been slipping. In fact, he’s now placed below Justin Herbert, and yeah, that’s raising some eyebrows.

It’s safer to admit that Dak Prescott probably gets more heat than any QB in the league. Every time the Cowboys lose, it’s on him. But when they win? Crickets. That reported double standard popped up again in PFF’s latest QB rankings, where Prescott landed at No. 17. Yes, you heard it right! At 17, that means behind guys like Geno Smith, C.J. Stroud, and Trevor Lawrence. So, it’s obvious for a Cowboys fan to be frustrated with the poor ranking of their quarterback. But wait. It’s not just the fans; even Joy Taylor, who proudly calls herself a “certified Cowboys hater,” couldn’t believe it.

As a result, Taylor questioned the list, saying: “It’s not serious. Dak Prescott has had really high-level play in this league. He was 2nd in MVP voting two years ago, last year he was hurt.” On a new episode of Speak, the show host said the ranking was a joke and reminded everyone that Prescott played great in 2023.

Yeah, this is true, as the QB quietly put up one of the best seasons in the league with 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, just 9 picks, and a 105.9 passer rating in 17 games. Yet somehow, he’s still catching heat. Sure, his playoff record sits at 2-5, but here’s the thing: Joy Taylor called out the double standard loud and clear. She asked straight up, “When has Geno Smith won a playoff game? The answer is never. When did Justin Herbert finish second in MVP voting? Never. What are we talking about?” And she’s right.

Geno, with zero playoff wins, landed at No. 10. Justin Herbert, who’s never been close to MVP chatter, got No. 8. It’s wild. Taylor didn’t hold back on Herbert either, questioning, “Just what has Justin Herbert done? Like, Justin Herbert is a very talented young quarterback who has accomplished nothing in this league. From an individual standpoint, he looks great. He has great highlights, puts up numbers, (and) has not won anything. (So) Dak Prescott has got to get a little bit more respect.” When you look at the numbers, it just doesn’t add up.

Dak Prescott may be 2-5 in the playoffs, but at least he’s won postseason games, unlike Justin Herbert, who’s never even gotten over that hump. Yet somehow, Herbert ranks ahead of him. And guess what? It gets crazier.

The list placed Kyler Murray and Trevor Lawrence, who haven’t exactly lit the league on fire, at 15 and 16, respectively. That’s why Taylor called the list flat-out ridiculous. She actually backed Dak Prescott for the top 10, placing him at No. 9. Nevertheless, now 2025 will declare the result of the remaining debate on Prescott’s worth in the league. Until then, it’s time to step up for the QB!

Dak Prescott is eager to bounce back!

Dak Prescott’s been through hell and back, and now he’s ready to rise again. Last season, he tore his hamstring clean off the bone in Week 9 against the Falcons. And his season was over. Next, surgery came quickly for him, and the road to recovery was brutal. But nearly six months later, the Cowboys QB is back out there, running drills, throwing, moving like himself again.

Although Prescott isn’t cleared for full contact yet, his energy says everything. “Pretty much can do it all. Feel good,” he said in an interview, with that fire in his eyes. And that’s the thing about Dak. Every time people count him out, he shows up and shuts them up. In his rookie year, he stepped in for Romo, won 13 games, and nearly knocked out Aaron Rodgers. In 2021, he came back from that nasty leg break and delivered 12 wins.

And if we look at the 2023 incident, after the calf injury, Dak Prescott bounced back and nearly took MVP. So yeah, there’ve been setbacks, injuries, and playoff heartbreaks. But look closer and you’ll see a pattern: a high follows every low. And 2025? It’s lining up just right. He’s healthy and locked in. The offense stacks up strong, the defense adds depth, and the team sets the stage for one hell of a comeback. Perhaps not a breakout, but a storm’s coming, and Prescott’s right at the center of it.