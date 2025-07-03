National Reporter Confirms ‘Ups & Downs’ With Jaxson Dart Amid Giants QB1 Battle With Russell Wilson

John Schmeelk has seen every throw Jaxson Dart made this summer, and his assessment cuts through the typical rookie hype like a playcall sheet in training camp. “A lot, but maybe not in the ways some people might expect,” he says. In other words? The Giants didn’t uncover some hidden gem – they got precisely the quarterback their scouts told them they were getting by maneuvering to the 1st round, 25th pick.

“Physically, Dart’s arm is more than adequate to play well in the NFL,” Schmeelk notes. The numbers back it up – his 58 mph combine velocity matches last year’s top rookies, and those tight-window throws that impressed at Ole Miss still arrive right on time. The touch passes that dropped perfectly into the receivers’ hands? They haven’t lost their feathery precision either.

Even his signature improvisation remains intact. When plays break down, Dart still creates magic out of chaos – a trait that can’t be taught. Yes, the rookie mistakes surface (they always do), but what’s notably absent is that overwhelmed look that sinks so many first-year quarterbacks. “He does not look completely overwhelmed like some rookies do,” Schmeelk observes – perhaps the most telling compliment a rookie can receive.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250510_bd_ja1_106

This calm under pressure hints at something bigger. When John Schmeelk called Dart “Captain Charisma” after his first press conference, it wasn’t just a catchy nickname. “Everyone raved about his personality, leadership skills, and intangibles in college,” Schmeelk says, “and those have been apparent in how he has operated so far as a Giant.” That presence doesn’t show up at the combine. It shows up in the building, day after day.

The bottom line? “All in all, the player has matched the college scouting report. Nothing has surprised me.” In today’s NFL, where rookie quarterbacks are either crowned or written off by October, that steady progress is almost unusual. And thanks to Russell Wilson‘s presence, Dart won’t have to face those rookie trials by fire alone.

How the QB1 battle shapes Jaxson Dart’s rookie year

Russell Wilson’s 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers told the story of a quarterback in transition. He’s no longer the explosive playmaker of his prime, but he’s still capable of steady leadership. His 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns from 11 games won’t dominate headlines. Both ranked 22nd among quarterbacks. But his 5 interceptions (tied for 72nd-fewest) and 95.6 passer rating show he can still protect the ball. Despite ending 2024 with a streak of five Ls, a reasonably clean Wild Card performance—270 yards, 2 touchdowns, no picks—showed exactly why the Giants wanted him. A veteran who won’t flinch under pressure.

Yet the league’s perception of Wilson tells another story. CBS Sports predicts the 13-year veteran will retire after 2025, noting that at 37, “a starting job may not be available to him.” Wilson insists he’s got “five to seven years” left, but the market has spoken before—Denver paid $85 million just to move on. The Giants’ depth chart screams placeholder, with Dart already viewed as the future.

This creates a fascinating tension in New York’s quarterback room. While Wilson’s meticulous, 63.7% completion approach offers Dart the ideal blueprint for decision-making, the rookie’s inevitable ascension looms. ESPN’s Mike Clay projects Wilson starts the first half of the season, but the Giants’ $10.5 million bridge deal reveals their true priority: buying Dart time, not renting Wilson’s twilight.

The result? A rare QB transition where both parties benefit, for now. Wilson gets to prove he’s more than a stopgap; Dart learns from a Super Bowl winner without the burden of immediate expectations. If that balance clicks in 2025, the Giants’ future at quarterback might finally arrive. But if it does, Wilson’s next chapter might not be a choice. It might just be the end of the road.