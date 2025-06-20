National Reporter Confirms Why Seahawks Ditched Aaron Rodgers For Sam Darnold

“I feel like if I would have just played better, I would’ve been able to give the team a chance.” With these words, Sam Darnold had recalled his last 14-3 season with the Vikings. While Darnold hit free agency after only getting a one-year deal from the Vikings, the team went all-in with J.J. McCarthy. In the meantime, the Seattle Seahawks needed a new guy under center, with Geno Smith traded away to the Raiders. They made a bold and telling move by signing Sam Darnold to a lucrative three-year, $100.5 million deal, passing over the chance to bring in the four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. This wasn’t just about numbers or name recognition; it was a calculated bet on potential rebirth and fit.

Like a master brewer refining a signature recipe, the Seahawks saw in Sam Darnold a QB whose journey has only started peaking. Darnold is notably coming off his career-best season with 4,319 yards and 35 TDs playing for the Vikings. With that MVP spark, he also earned his very first Pro Bowl last season. These numbers were a stark contrast to his earlier career struggles, and only helped up his ante in free agency. There was also the matter of experience points gathered over the years, and reporters believe that was the edge Darnold needed over Aaron Rodgers to come to Seattle.

As Michel Silver writes, “Having spent this previous two seasons under the tutelage of two of the NFL’s most respected offensive strategists, Kyle Shanahan and Kevin O’Connel, Darnold has enjoyed a reputational rehabilitation that compelled the Seahawks to pursue him in free agency instead of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.” The transformation for Darnold began in 2023 under Kyle Shanahan’s guidance. But it wasn’t just Shanahan who helped him learn. As Darnold had put it once, “I just learned so much in San Francisco, not only from the coaches, but from the players. – The way Brock [Purdy] prepared every single week was inspiring to me. We didn’t leave one stone unturned throughout the week.” Coming in as a backup for Purdy, Darnold had a front-row seat to Kyle Shanahan’s offense and Brock Purdy’s explosive plays.

via Imago via IG @samdarnold

Even Kevin O’Connell had praised Sam Darnold for the toil he’d put in the Vikings. As O’Connell had notably said, “The amount of work that goes into that position, on your quarterback journey when everybody decided that you cannot play. We always believed in him and it felt awesome to watch him go do that thing.” Coming off of Shanahan’s system with the 49ers, combined with Kevin O’Connell’s guidance, Darnold saw the game faster and made smarter decisions. The result? A career-best season in 2024. The Seahawks recognized this evolution and saw an opportunity to build around a QB who was not only talented but also on a clear upward trajectory.

The Seahawks’ approach was also a strategic pivot away from Aaron Rodgers. Despite his legendary status and multiple MVP awards, A-Rod is nearing the twilight of his career and comes with a different set of expectations and risks. His last two seasons didn’t show the legendary performance that he brought to Green Bay. There was also the matter of his age, and analysts believed he would only play for one more year if he decided to play. So, the Seahawks chose to prioritize a QB with a revitalized reputation over a veteran icon with a commitment to a long-term future rather than chasing past glory.

While Sam Darnold is locked in with the Seahawks, Aaron Rodgers also has one more chance to show why he’s the four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champ. With him joining the Steelers, there’s already a hope for a playoff victory in the air. But will it be such smooth sailing for Rodgers in Arthur Smith’s offense?

Aaron Rodgers’ chances with the Steelers

After what felt like forever, Aaron Rodgers finally showed up in Steel City. After the deal was done, A-Rod immediately started working on dissecting the offensive playbook with OC Arthur Smith. The entire locker room is buzzing at the thought of playing with Rodgers leading under center. Pat Freiermuth has even compared A-Rod to the legendary Big Ben, hinting A-Rod could bring similar glory to Steel City. Even Smith had noted recently that he’ll be playing to the strengths of the team. But for many around the league, it doesn’t look like it will be that easy.

via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 tosses grass to test the wind at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh.

As Steelers insider Christopher Carter had recently pointed out, Aaron Rodgers may be the QB1, but he won’t be calling the shots. As Carter noted, the Steelers “don’t want to concoct or to draw up their entire offense around Aaron Rodgers and like make this all about him.” While the A-Rod + DK Metcalf combo certainly brings a lot of hope, that’s not all they’re banking on. As Carter further added, “I don’t think it’ll be like ‘Oh, you know what, Arthur, I don’t like none of these plays. I’m going to just drop a whole new play in the sand.'” Even Ben Roethlisberger believes there is bound to be some friction between the QB and the OC going into the new season. How they manage and resolve it will determine their relationship.

Aaron Rodgers holds immense respect in Steel City. It’s why they waited so long to sign him despite mounting criticism. But it’s still Mike Tomlin leading the boys, and Arthur Smith shaping the offense. Their prospects for the new season all depend on how the Tomlin + Smith + Rodgers combo turns out. If it all works out, is this year the year for the Steelers?