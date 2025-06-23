Nazeeh Johnson’s Mom Rings Wedding Bells as Congratulations Pour In From Chiefs Fans

There’s a certain type of buzz in the air in Kansas City. With the final training camp of the offseason taking place within a month, the players and the coaches are closely preparing for the start of the new season.

But there’s one player who is preparing for something more than a new season. And with the news we have received, it looks like he’s preparing for a new life altogether. Don’t worry, he’s not leaving the Chiefs or the NFL.

The new life that he’s preparing for? The life of marriage, as revealed by Nazeeh Johnson‘s mother on her X account. Through her tweet, Kisha Brown revealed that the Chiefs’ safety will be marrying his long-time girlfriend, Gabrielle Irving. “It officially Wedding Season!! My Son getting married in Miami on my 20th year Anniversary and My Mom’s Birthday, God Rest her Soul! It’s about to be a time!!” Kisha tweeted.

According to her tweet and Nazeeh and Gabrielle’s wedding website, the couple would be marrying on the 28th of June in Miami. A date of utmost importance for Nazeeh’s family. While there isn’t much information around their big day, all we know is that it is an exclusive and adult-only wedding.

The couple has been pretty secretive about their relationship, too. The two have supposedly been in a relationship since February of last year. That was when Gabrielle posted a photo of herself on the ground, supporting the Chiefs and allegedly, her then new boyfriend. She had captioned the post, “Super Bowl LVIII ❤️.”

This is also not the first time Nazeeh’s mother has talked on social media about her son. Earlier this year, she had gone on social media to defend her son getting a new contract from the Chiefs. It was in March that Johnson was re-signed for a one-year contract worth $1.9 million, as per Sportrac. After being criticized for being re-signed by the Chiefs, their fan page, Arrowhead Live, urged the Chiefs Kingdom to stop their negativity surrounding Johnson’s signing. Replying to them, Kisha gave a fiery response saying, “Who cares!! The Chiefs have spoken, and I am loving this!! Keep talking, please. It means, yall paying a lot of attention! We appreciate you.”

That was not all, she even replied to many haters and trolls in many messages, defending her son. She even posted another message aiming directly at Johnson’s haters. She posted, “To all the HATERs, thank you for all the support! We appreciate you for making my son work even harder!! Let’s go, Chiefs!”

Fans congratulate Nazeeh Johnson on wedding news

As Nazeeh Johnson’s mom, Kisha announced his wedding on her X account. Fans are excited and going berserk. With many posting messages of congrats and sending their best wishes through social media, it seems there’s much support for the player.

One user was seemingly excited about the news and sent out multiple messages. “Wonderful to. God bless all of you…Congratulations 🎊 on the wonderful news. You must be excited,” he wrote in the comments section with much enthusiasm and happiness. Even Kisha responded to these messages with a “Thank you.”

Another user was also happy with the news and sent out a message to Johnson’s mother and their families. “Congratulations Everyone! Have Fun and Be Safe,” he commented. Wishing for their safety and their happiness.

A X user also congratulated Kisha Brown on the good news. “Congratulations 👏,” the comment read.

As Nazeeh Johnson enters a new inning of his life by marrying Gabrielle, and with his recent contract extension. Nazeeh is entering a new and better part of his life. And hopefully he now records his career best figures in this season, overtaking his 56 total tackles in 2o24.