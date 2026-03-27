NBA Legend Emerges as Obstacle in Caleb Williams’ ‘Iceman’ Trademark Bid

Caleb Williams built a reputation last season as one of the league’s most clutch quarterbacks, earning the nickname “Iceman” for his calm-under-pressure style and knack for pulling off unlikely comebacks. Riding that momentum, the former No. 1 overall pick recently filed to trademark the “Iceman” name. However, the move hasn’t gone unchallenged, as an NBA legend, who famously used the same nickname throughout his 14-year career with teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls, has pushed back.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for [Williams],” George Gervin told the Sun-Times. “He’s already proved greatness, and his potential upside is great. Like an ‘Iceman.’ But that name is taken… All I’m saying is, ‘Young fella, we’ve already got one ‘Iceman.’”

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According to George Gervin, the “Iceman” moniker was first used to address him. He earned the nickname because of his incredibly calm demeanor. Even in the most tense situations, he would stay cool and not break a sweat. There was no trash talk or unnecessary celebration. He let the ball do all the talking.

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His Virginia Squires teammate Fatty Taylor gave him that nickname. Now, after so many decades, when Caleb Williams is trying to trademark, he is not willing to let it go so easily.

Imago George Gervin speaks next to his wife Joyce King during the unveiling of George Gervin statue in front of EMU’s George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Williams filed four trademark applications for the “Iceman” nickname. One was for the name, one for the logo, and two were silhouettes of his outstanding pass to Rome Odunze against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

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In the fourth quarter of that game, the Chicago Bears were 4th-and-8 with Williams at their own 43-yard line. After the ball was snapped, Isaiah McDuffie almost got him. But the quarterback quickly went past him and threw the ball to Odunze, and the latter caught it. His “Iceman” celebration followed, and the Bears overturned an 18-point deficit to come out victorious.

While the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL draft faces a new challenge, it is not the first time two individuals have had the same moniker.

Many athletes across sports go by the same moniker

The sports world is watching a new kind of situation, featuring a moniker battle. For years, George Gervin never thought of trademarking his moniker, but when Caleb Williams filed for it, he could not let it slide. Trademarking means getting all the profit from the commercial use of the moniker.

So, there is a clear motive for the former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard as well. But when it comes to people having the same moniker, it is nothing new in the sports world. There are tons of examples of two or more players sharing the same moniker.

The “King” moniker can be associated with LeBron James, Henrik Lundqvist, and Felix Hernandez. The former is from the NBA, while the other two played ice hockey and baseball, respectively. Besides them, boxers Ray Robinson and Ray Leonard are nicknamed “Sugar Ray.” Both Lawrence Taylor and LaDainian Tomlinson went by their initials, “LT,” for instance.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will handle Williams and Gervin’s case. The organization will review both claims. If one of them gets approved, there will be a 30-day window during which third parties can oppose. If the decision goes in favor of Williams, there will be no issue with him getting called “Iceman.” But if it goes the other way, it could be an issue. There won’t be an issue with fans using the nickname, but the quarterback won’t be able to monetize it.