Aaron Rodgers’ Pittsburgh chapter has barely closed, but Kevin Durant is already peeking at a possible sequel. His preferred setting is unlikely to win many friends among Steelers fans, who have spent years viewing Baltimore as the enemy.

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A day after Thanksgiving in the United States, the NBA star floated the Ravens as a final stop for Rodgers. Before getting to football, however, Durant had another pressing matter to settle.

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“2 questions. How long do you eat leftovers, and can my Goat ARod finish his career as a raven??” Durant wrote on X.

A day earlier, Durant had also included Rodgers among four NFL players he would love to host for Thanksgiving. The other names were Randy Moss, Barry Sanders, and Calvin Johnson. So the safest reading is a fan’s wishful thinking delivered with some humor. It is not evidence that Baltimore or Rodgers has discussed a deal.

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It is easy to see why an admirer would want one more chapter. Across 22 seasons, Rodgers has piled up 68,515 passing yards and 543 touchdowns. Add four MVP awards, and Durant is hardly cheering for an ordinary veteran.

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The timing explains why the idea caught attention. Pittsburgh benched Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, and the quarterback soon aired his frustrations on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, following which the Steelers released him.

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Rodgers made it clear that the benching had caught him off guard, especially after his talks with head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Mike and I talked for a long time the last few days. That word [benching] never even came up,” Rodgers said.

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His complaints went much further. Rodgers had urged McCarthy to stop calling plays and also accused him of sleeping during a quarterbacks meeting. He claimed McCarthy even ended a halftime huddle with a reference to the Green Bay Packers, his former team.

McCarthy called the Packers’ slip an “embarrassing moment.” Meanwhile, Steelers owner Art Rooney II backed his coach, expressing full confidence in him. Rodgers, for his part, made it clear that a return to Pittsburgh was off the table.

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“I didn’t see this happening, and I didn’t want this to be the way that it ended,” Rodgers said.

That ending came after 10 starts this season, during which Rodgers threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He cleared waivers on Thursday, leaving him free to sign with any team for the rest of the campaign.

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As for Durant’s question, Baltimore’s quarterback room gives the conversation some substance. Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve with a thumb injury, and the Ravens have been trying to steady things without their two-time MVP.

They traded for Jacoby Brissett after Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending toe injury. However, Baltimore has dropped two straight with Brissett starting, and he threw interceptions too. A 4-7 record and six-game losing streak only add to the pressure.

Of course, an opening for debate is different from an open roster invitation. No Ravens interest in Rodgers has been confirmed. Brissett’s arrival could also make Baltimore less eager to bring another veteran into the building.

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Then there is the calendar, which makes this idea especially spicy. The Ravens still have two meetings with Pittsburgh ahead. Putting Rodgers on the other sideline so soon after this breakup would give that old rivalry a fresh layer of drama.

Rodgers also turns 43 next week and said in May that this would be his final season. Whether he gets another snap remains unsettled, as he has not announced a change to those plans following his release.

At this point, Durant’s idea is purely social media wishful thinking. Ravens fans can have fun picturing it, while Steelers fans would love nothing more than for it to stay on X.