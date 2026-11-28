NBC is at the center of the Thanksgiving broadcast controversy after the network gave the iconic Goo Goo Dolls’ halftime performance a limited airtime during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup. Fans were disappointed after the network prioritized the Rodgers-McCarthy controversy. And now, an NBC producer has stepped forward to defend the network’s decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After Mark Maske of the FOS reported the change in NBC’s schedule on X, “NBC is showing its segment with Mike Tomlin discussing the Steelers situation with Mike Tirico at halftime of tonight’s Bills-Chiefs game instead of the scheduled performance by the Goo Goo Dolls.” First at @FOS from @sportsrapport and me,” TV producer Fred Gaudelli responded to the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mark, for the record and complete accuracy. We always planned to show 1 minute of the Goo Goo Dolls, nothing more, and that’s what we did. Originally, we planned to air a feature on Bills Mafia. When the Steelers situation happened yesterday, we moved the feature to pregame.”

Gaudelli clarified that NBC never intended to broadcast an extended version of the Goo Goo Dolls’ performance. Instead, the network had planned to dedicate part of its halftime coverage to a Bills Mafia feature. However, the feature was later rescheduled to pregame, helping NBC adjust a discussion between commentator Mike Tirico and the former Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin about the Rodgers-McCarthy controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy gained attention after Aaron Rodgers publicly criticized Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where the QB hurled serious allegations at Mike McCarthy. He claimed that McCarthy fell asleep during meetings and confused the Steelers with the Green Bay Packers during a team huddle.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the controversy became a talking point, NBC decided to let Tomlin address the situation during the Thanksgiving broadcast.

The decision drew criticism because the Goo Goo Dolls have strong ties to Buffalo. The band performed “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Broadway” at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, even in rain and freezing weather. NBC aired only the part where they played Iris before moving on to Tirico and Tomlin’s interview.

Fans expected the hometown group to receive more attention, especially after other networks featured more extensive halftime performances of their musical acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many viewers even took it to social media to question NBC’s priorities and argued that the network could have given the band more airtime instead of giving the segment to another NFL controversy.

However, NBC stated that the decision did not cut the originally planned extended concert. An NBC Sports spokesperson explained that the “City of Good Neighbors” feature was scheduled for halftime but was moved to the pregame show to arrange the Tomlin-Teirico discussion. The rest of the halftime programming was just as it was planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills shared a nearly 11-minute video of the Goo Goo Dolls’ set on social media as they celebrated the band’s connection to the city and described them as Buffalo’s soundtrack.

Gaudelli’s response clarified NBC’s stance, but it has not settled the debate. According to him, the network stuck to its original plan. However, the fans were utterly disappointed that the band received less airtime during a major Thanksgiving broadcast.