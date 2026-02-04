NBC’s Cris Collinsworth Announces Patrick Mahomes News for Super Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story Cris Collinsworth returns to the broadcast booth for Super Bowl LX.

Patrick Mahomes misses the title game after Kansas City’s playoff exit.

Collinsworth publicly addresses viral speculation surrounding the absent Chiefs quarterback.

It’s become one of the NFL’s most reliable running gags: Cris Collinsworth finding a way to praise Patrick Mahomes. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs star won’t be playing in Super Bowl LX this Sunday, the veteran NBC broadcaster might still find a way to bring him up—at least that’s what he confessed in a recent press conference.

The former Cincinnati Bengals player-turned-analyst was asked about his deep admiration for Mahomes, which also turned into a viral meme for the football fans, and whether he would mention his name in the Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

“I probably will say Patrick Mahomes’ name, and I have no idea why.” Cris Collinsworth said. “Now that you planted in my head, I’m assuming you bet the over, so you’re trying to get me to do that. I have no idea or no plans of what I’m gonna do, but I have read those things.”

The lead analyst of Sunday Night Football will call the sixth Super Bowl game of his career—an honor he shares with Troy Aikman. Mike Tirico will join him, while the sideline reporters will be Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung.

Meanwhile, Cris has been publicly vocal about how highly he thinks of the three-time Super Bowl-winning QB. In February 2025, in an interview with Kay Adams, he was asked about favoring Mahomes.

“Honestly, I don’t care if anyone thinks I like Patrick Mahomes, because I do. I do like the guy,” replied the veteran broadcaster.

Previously, he did bring up Mahomes’ name during his commentary, even when he wasn’t playing. For example, on December 28, 2025, when the San Francisco 49ers met the Chicago Bears, Cris somehow found a way to compare the 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, with Mahomes.

Another similar example was in the Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders game in December 2024, which didn’t involve Mahomes. After the young Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a successful touchdown pass, Cris highlighted his similarities with the Chiefs star.

His affection for Mahomes keeps football fans intrigued, often drawing humorous reactions and meme-worthy content. But he has never called a Super Bowl game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Mahomes. However, he has a unique record involving the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, including this year.

The Patriots’ repeated presence in Cris Collinsworth’s Super Bowls

This year will be Cris Collinsworth’s sixth Super Bowl as a broadcaster, with the first happening in 2005. Interestingly, five of the six Super Bowls Cris has broadcast have featured the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl XXXIX was his first in 2005 when the Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles. But Cris called the game for Fox, not NBC. His other five Super Bowls have been with NBC since he became the lead analyst of Sunday Night Football in 2009.

His second Super Bowl opportunity came in 2012 when the New York Giants beat the Patriots. Three years later, he called the Super Bowl again, with the Pats beating the Seattle Seahawks.

The Super Bowl in 2018 marked his fourth involvement as a broadcaster, which was again headlined by the Patriots against the Eagles, with the latter winning. After four consecutive Super Bowls involving the Patriots, he finally broke the streak, calling the 2022 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a seven-year gap, the Pats are back in the Super Bowl this year. And quite unexpectedly, Cris has once again taken charge of the broadcasting duties here, continuing a long-standing tradition.