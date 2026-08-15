NBC Shares Health Update as NFL Host Faints Live on Air Leaving Him Needing Stitches

Friday’s edition of PFT Live on NBC Sports produced a moment that nobody on the show or watching at home was prepared for. NBC Sports host Michael Holley, 56, fainted on live television, sending shockwaves through the sports media world before the network quickly stepped in to reassure fans.

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The incident happened in the final 30 minutes of the two-hour show, which airs weekdays at 7:00 AM ET on Peacock, NBCSN, and SiriusXM 85. NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio was mid-conversation discussing ESPN analyst Troy Aikman’s alleged conflict of interest with the Miami Dolphins when Holley began visibly struggling on screen. He started to sway, blinked repeatedly, and then leaned back before tipping out of frame entirely. A sound consistent with him hitting the floor was audible over the broadcast.

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Florio, who was focused on the camera rather than the monitor showing Holley, stopped immediately. “What happened to Michael Holley?” Florio said on air, before adding, “Did he just pass out?” The show cut straight to a commercial break.

NBC Sports and the PFT Live account posted a statement shortly after.

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“During Friday’s @PFT_Live, Michael Holley fainted on the air. Michael is fine — except for the five stitches in his knee from the cut he suffered when he fell from his chair,” the show announced on X.

Florio later published a detailed account of what happened on the NBC Sports website. He revealed that Holley had not eaten or drunk anything before the early morning broadcast, that his home studio runs very warm, and that he became overheated during the show and passed out. While the outcome was a relief, Holley did not walk away without injury. He needed five stitches in his knee from where he cut it on the fall.

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Florio also reflected on a protocol gap the incident exposed. Two years earlier, he had experienced what he thought might be a heart attack during a live episode and realised at the time that no one in the control room had his wife’s phone number on hand. The same gap existed on Friday.

“Moving forward, we’ll have emergency contact information for all co-hosts who appear from home instantly available,” Florio wrote.

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Within a minute of the fall, Holley was moving again. Florio confirmed his wife was contacted and that Holley told him later he was fine.

The show made a deliberate decision not to re-air Friday’s episode on Peacock, NBCSN or Sky Sports, where it typically runs again after the live broadcast. NBC took clips down from social media out of respect for what had happened on air. Some made it to YouTube before that could happen, and fans watching them spread worry fast.

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For regular PFT Live viewers, the scene was unlike anything they had seen on the program. The weekday show has been on the air for 15 years, and Florio said the incident involving Holley was a first for the program. The show usually mixes breaking NFL news with debate and back-and-forth analysis, which made the sudden shift from football talk to a real medical emergency feel especially unsettling to watch unfold live.

From Boston Sports Radio to NBC Sports

Holley has spent decades building a career across different corners of sports media. He started as a newspaper reporter and columnist before becoming a familiar voice on Boston sports radio, where he spent years covering the Patriots and Celtics. Holley spent 13 years at WEEI in Boston talking Patriots and Celtics before his career moved into television and national coverage.

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Earlier in his career, he wrote for the Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, The Plain Dealer, and the Akron Beacon Journal. He joined NBC Sports in 2020 and became a rotating co-host on PFT Live in 2024. He also appeared alongside Michael Smith on Peacock’s Brother From Another.

PFT Live is built around the NFL’s biggest stories, but the hosts also bring plenty of personality to the show. They debate, joke with one another and give their own takes instead of simply reading through the day’s news. That made the sudden interruption feel even more unusual for the people who watch the program regularly.