NBC’s Melissa Stark Gets Emotional as Fired ESPN Host Sends Message on Faith After Losing 13-Year Job

“I had my entire career in very early on. I was on Monday Night Football as a 26-year-old and because there weren’t many women in sports. So, as soon as I entered, it just sort of took off.” Melissa Stark‘s words from back when she was invited on The Coop with Kit Hoover Podcast speak volumes. They show us exactly how hard it is for women like her to make a fearless career in a male-dominated field. And so, when a fellow commentator’s career faced a setback, Melissa was there to extend her support and show everyone how it’s done.

In August 2024, ESPN made headlines by terminating several high-profile personalities as part of a cost-cutting initiative. While the network cited budgetary constraints as the primary reason, the decision ignited widespread debate over potential underlying factors. One of these personalities was Samantha Ponder, the esteemed host of “Sunday NFL Countdown.” A role she had held since 2017, under a lucrative contract reportedly exceeding $3 million. However, the timing—mere weeks before the NFL season kickoff—and her outspoken views on transgender participation in women’s sports led many to question the official narrative.

She had publicly supported former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, advocating for the exclusion of transgender women from female sports. Her dismissal drew swift reactions from various quarters. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova condemned ESPN’s decision, labeling it as unjust. Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele also defended Ponder, suggesting deeper issues within the network’s culture and hinting at potential biases against conservative viewpoints. Further fueling the controversy, former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya expressed skepticism over ESPN’s stated reasons, implying that Ponder’s views might have influenced the decision.

Additionally, Ponder’s support for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, amidst criticisms for his traditional views on gender roles, may have compounded tensions with network executives. But, she has now found a new supporter in Melissa Stark, who shared a message for the 39-year-old. Ponder shared a message on faith after losing her 13-year-old job that read, “Just here to tell ya God is faithful on the way up the mountain and on the way down. He sets one up and another down and disciplines those he loves. Peace of mind is worth whatever it costs. I’m just a homeschool mom these days (lol that still sounds so weird) but wanted to check in and say hi and thanks for all the love and concern. After 20 years of talking, it’s been a season of listening.” However, Stark paid tribute to the former host with a comment that read, “Your kids are so lucky, but you are so missed on our screens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Steele Ponder (@samanthaponder)

Stark holds deep respect for Ponder’s professionalism, integrity, and courage to speak her mind. As two of the few prominent women in NFL media, their mutual support reflects a quiet but powerful bond. Sam Ponder may have moved on from her role at ESPN, but her heart remains with one of her former colleagues. Even though she’s no longer with ESPN, Sam Ponder remains connected to those she once worked alongside. Recently, the 39-year-old took a moment to send her support to First Take host Molly Qerim.

Samantha Ponder shares a heartfelt message for her former colleague

Molly Qerim has long been recognized for her poise and professionalism. Behind the scenes, however, she has faced a personal battle with endometriosis—a chronic condition that affects millions of women. For over a decade, Qerim managed her symptoms privately, striving to maintain her on-screen presence while dealing with the challenges of her health condition. She recently opened up about her battle with endometriosis, revealing her diagnosis to the public. With March being Endometriosis Awareness Month, the well-known ESPN host chose to share her story and bring attention to the condition through her own experience.

She shared a quote on her Instagram page which read, “March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. I really hesitated on posting this, b/c I’m a very private person…but if I can help even 1 person…it’s worth it. Dr Kanayama, you are an answer to 12 years of prayer. THANK YOU. You are a miracle in my life, and more miracles to come.” Qerim further added, “And for anyone dealing with a health scare right now, please don’t give up…keep advocating for yourself and know you can be fully restored, regardless of what the medical report says. Better days are ahead.” Several people commented on Qerim’s post, including the former ESPN host.

She wrote, “Yes, and amen. Love you.” As Qerim continues her advocacy for endometriosis awareness and Ponder explores new endeavors beyond ESPN, their enduring friendship serves as a powerful reminder of the strength found in genuine connections. In an industry often characterized by competition, their bond shines as a beacon of compassion and mutual respect.