NBC’s NFL Coverage Braces for Double Blow Amid Tony Dungy’s Reported Exit

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 17, 2024 Inglewood, California, USA Tony Dungy attends the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241117_tbs_al2_678

Essentials Inside The Story Multiple NBC analysts have an uncertain future 2026 onwards with the company

Some Football Night in America team members potentially unhappy by the manner in which the news has been revealed

NBC is yet to comment on the matter

NBC’s NFL coverage could be heading toward major changes. Reports suggest big names from Football Night in America may not return, including longtime analyst Tony Dungy. The news has sparked questions about the future of the network’s popular Sunday pregame show and its on-air lineup.

“More changes could be coming to ‘Football Night in America’ after Tony Dungy is reportedly on the way out,” Awful Announcing shared on X on Saturday.

Reports about Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy leaving Football Night in America may only be the start of bigger changes at NBC Sports. The shakeup could impact more than just one analyst as the network prepares for next season.

According to Awful Announcing, former NFL safety Rodney Harrison is not expected to return. Jac Collinsworth’s spot on the show is also uncertain. This group worked together as the traveling studio team that covered games on-site during Sunday Night Football throughout the year.

Sports media reporter Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that NBC is considering taking its entire studio show on the road next season. Instead of splitting coverage between the main Stamford studio and a game-site crew, the network may operate from one location each week. If that happens, a second studio team would likely not be needed.

Reports say a few members of the show were upset because they learned about possible changes from media outlets instead of directly from NBC executives.

Another question mark is fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry. He has openly said that his contract runs out this year, which leaves his future with the show unclear.

Right now, NBC’s main studio lineup includes Maria Taylor as host, alongside analysts Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, and Chris Simms. Marchand also noted that several talent contracts ended after NBC aired the Super Bowl earlier this month, adding even more uncertainty to the network’s plans.

NBC’s NFL coverage could be heading toward change, and the network faces big calls in the weeks ahead. If multiple analysts exit, Sunday coverage could look very different next season.

Viewers now wait to see how deep the shakeup really goes. Now, the focus shifts directly to Tony Dungy’s future and how his possible exit could reshape the show.

Tony Dungy could be nearing exit as NBC Sports plans studio changes

Tony Dungy’s tenure as a football analyst at NBC Sports is reportedly coming to an end. The Hall of Fame head coach has been part of NBC’s NFL coverage since 2009, joining after retiring from the Indianapolis Colts.

Rodney Harrison was hired around the same time after his playing career with the New England Patriots. Marchand reported that Dungy will likely be let go from his analyst role, though NBC has not made a final decision.

“The Dungy move is one of the first decisions in what is anticipated to be a new-look show,” Marchand wrote. “While it is the highest-rated Sunday pregame show… The network may take the show fully on the road next season and slim down its cast.”

There is still a small chance NBC could reverse course. Dungy could also stay in a limited role, similar to broadcasting legends Bob Costas or Al Michaels in past years.

Dungy, 70, has a long football history. He won a Super Bowl as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1978 season. As a head coach, he led the Colts to a Super Bowl XLI title. If he exits NBC, it would mark another big media shakeup. In recent years, networks like CBS and ESPN have also made major changes to their NFL talent.

In the end, NBC’s NFL coverage appears set for a new look. Final decisions have not been announced, but the direction seems clear. If Dungy and others leave, it would close a long chapter for Football Night in America and reshape Sunday nights for viewers.